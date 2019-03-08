Ice hockey: Cardiff Fire 2 Raiders 7

Romford Junior Raiders made it three wins in a row in National League Division One South with success in Wales on Sunday.

Having beaten MK Thunder home and away last weekend, the crossed the border for a return meeting with the Fire, who they beat 9-6 at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure centre in their home opener in September.

But they suffered an early setback as the hosts took the lead with only 30 seconds on the clock through Morgan Evans.

George Gell clashed with Samual Bryant, with both picking up four minutes in penalties for fighting, but Tommy Huggett levelled midway through the opening period and Gell gave Raiders the lead just 18 seconds later.

Vilius Krakuaskas made it 3-1 early in the middle session and a tripping penalty against Josh Haslam allowed Raiders to convert on the power play through captain Sam Roberts.

Krakauskas netted his second of the night to open up a four-goal cushion and, after Bryant was given a 5+game penalty for spearing just before the second break, the Lithuanian completed his hat-trick on the power play early in the final period.

Jan Marcilis also netted while Raiders had the extra player on the ice, just 27 seconds later, but Cardiff had the last word with a consolation goal from Iwan Davies.

Cardiff: Morgan Evans 1, Iwan Davies 1, Samual Bryant 0+1, Josh Haslam 0+1.

Raiders: Vilius Krakauskas 3, Tommy Huggett 1+3, George Gell 1+1, Sam Roberts 1+1, Jan Marcilis 1, Ewan Hill 0+2, Callum Burnett 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Cardiff 35 Raiders 8.

Shots on goal: Lewis Davies (C, 50.59) 13-30-10=53-7, Ben Scanlan (C, 9.01) 6-0; Jacob Stoodley (R) 21-10-19=50-2.