Search

Advanced search

Ice Hockey: Cardiff 3 Raiders 10

PUBLISHED: 21:35 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 30 November 2019

Raiders import Jan Marcilis (pic Nikki Day)

Raiders import Jan Marcilis (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders skated to a comfortable win in Wales on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak.

Returning to action after a two-week break, they took the lead through Jan Marcilis, only for the hosts to hit back soon after through Reed Sayers and level matters.

Sayer struck again before the end of the first period to put the hosts ahead and Lewis Stevens made it 3-1 early in the middle session, before Vilius Krakauskas potted a second for Raiders.

You may also want to watch:

And Ewan Hill squared matters, before a power play goal from Marcilis put the visitors back in front after 40 minutes.

Ross Cowan got in on the act to make it 5-3, with Tommy Huggett and Hill adding further goals in quick succession to widen the gap to four.

Marcilis completed his hat-trick and, after George Gell struck, took Raiders into double figures with his fourth goal of the night to complete the scoring.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Top designer and charity transform Romford home of couple with 10 children

Before and after pictures of the transformed home in Romford. Picture: The Childhood Trust

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Top designer and charity transform Romford home of couple with 10 children

Before and after pictures of the transformed home in Romford. Picture: The Childhood Trust

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Cardiff 3 Raiders 10

Raiders import Jan Marcilis (pic Nikki Day)

Ice Hockey: Basingstoke 6 Raiders 3

Raiders forward Lukas Sladkovsky competes at a face-off in Basingstoke (pic John Scott)

West Ham pull off shock win at Chelsea with superb performance

West Ham United's goalkeeper David Martin in action during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 0 Bognor Regis Town 0

Marvin Morgan of Hornchurch and Joe Cook of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

National League: Chorley 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists