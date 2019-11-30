Ice Hockey: Cardiff 3 Raiders 10

Romford Junior Raiders skated to a comfortable win in Wales on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak.

Returning to action after a two-week break, they took the lead through Jan Marcilis, only for the hosts to hit back soon after through Reed Sayers and level matters.

Sayer struck again before the end of the first period to put the hosts ahead and Lewis Stevens made it 3-1 early in the middle session, before Vilius Krakauskas potted a second for Raiders.

And Ewan Hill squared matters, before a power play goal from Marcilis put the visitors back in front after 40 minutes.

Ross Cowan got in on the act to make it 5-3, with Tommy Huggett and Hill adding further goals in quick succession to widen the gap to four.

Marcilis completed his hat-trick and, after George Gell struck, took Raiders into double figures with his fourth goal of the night to complete the scoring.