Basketball: Busy Baker adds three more to Leopards

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players Archant

Busy Leopards coach Thomas Baker has added three more players to his roster, ahead of a Brentwood Centre clash with Team USA Select on September 1.

Toby Gastaldi-Davies will play for Oaklands Wolves and Leopards this season Toby Gastaldi-Davies will play for Oaklands Wolves and Leopards this season

Six foot five inch James Cummings joins from Italian side Tauras Basket Jesi, having grown up playing in the Italian IPA Academy with head coach Daniele Aniello.

Cummings was playing in the junior and men's competition aged 14 with Ascoli Basket and, after graduating, spent time with different teams at numerous levels in Italy.

Baker said: "James is a solid player whose tenacity and athleticism will make him an asset on both ends of the floor this season for us.

"I have been really impressed with his attitude and in conversations we have had so far, I can see James' is excited for the season ahead.

Simeon Douglas will play for Oaklands Wolves and Leopards this season Simeon Douglas will play for Oaklands Wolves and Leopards this season

"He adds length and the ability to play inside and outside the perimeter and his versatility is something we will be looking to utilise effectively this season."

Cummings added: "I'm so happy to be part of Essex & Herts Leopards. It's going to be exciting playing with a lot of talented players on this team and a great coaching staff. Going to be a new experience for me playing in the UK but I'm ready for the challenge."

Oaklands Wolves duo Toby Gastaldi-Davies and Simeon Douglas also join, with guard Gastaldi-Davies having been on the national team pathway, following brothers Kieran and Aidan into the sport, the latter representing England at the under-16 and under-18 European Championships.

Baker said: "Toby is a young guard who has the ability to knock down the outside shot and is physical in his position. More importantly he is a humble young man just hungry for the opportunity and I think being part of the Leopards squad this season as well as playing EABL for Oaklands is a natural progression on his basketball journey."

London-born Douglas, who stands six foot five, is a forward who will be looking to continue his development with the Big Cats, with Baker adding: "Simeon has matured a lot over his two years at the college He has been a real standout both on and off the court, showing the desire to get better.

"Playing for Leopards and Oaklands this year is exactly what is needed for him on his journey, I am excited to see what he makes of this opportunity."