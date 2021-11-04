Romford reflected on season start before Bury Town trip, says boss Duncan

Romford joint-manager Derek Duncan said the squad used the break from action to reflect on the start to the season.

Boro play away to Bury Town on Saturday (November 6) as they look to build on a two game unbeaten run in the Isthmian North.

They beat Stowmarket Town 2-0 and then drew 2-2 with Hullbridge Sports before having a weekend off.

“Having no game on Saturday gave Mark Holloway and I a great opportunity to sit down and go through what we’ve done so far this season, what we need to change and what we need to do going forward in a positive way and get some more points on the league table,” Duncan said.

“The weekend was a welcome break. You look at the table from us, we’re third from bottom, but the teams just outside the play-offs are only six points ahead which is nothing.

L'heureux Menga of Romford celebrates with his team-mates - Credit: TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

“It gives you a great incentive on the training ground and on a Saturday to give you all as those three points are so vital.”

Bury Town have had a mixed start to the season, picking up five wins, one draw and four defeats in their opening 10 matches.

“I’ve played against Bury a few times, they’re very organised, a great facility and you can’t take any team for granted based on any results.

“It’s all about what you put out and how good your team can be rather than worrying about the other team.”

The former Leyton Orient midfielder believes a good run of form can turn any club in the league’s season around.

“Like I've said in previous interviews this league is so difficult, anyone can beat anyone, and it’s about how you conduct yourself on the day.

“It’s no surprise to me that some teams drop points unexpectedly against teams where you think they’d get the three points.

“Every game you have to approach it with all your energy and making sure you don’t leave any stone unturned.

Samuel Dickens of Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We have been working relentlessly to plug those holes where we were slacking, we started to get the players in, and the results started to show.

“I think if you’d asked me a few weeks ago about taking four points from the last two games I would have bitten your hand off."