Havering men get their own back on Broxboune after another nine-goal encounter

Havering's Paul Johnson talks to an umpire (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's men produced a superb display to beat Broxbourne in a nine-goal thriller in East Premier B on Saturday.

And their 5-4 win over the promotion contenders made up for the 8-1 defeat suffered in their earlier meeting at Campion.

Without top scorer Harry Andrews, as well as Adam Lumbers due to a hand injury sustained in the previous weekend's win over Cambridge University, Havering twice came from two goals down to take the points.

Alastair Lewis, Paul Johnson and Jack Barlow formed a back three in an untested 3-4-3 formation, but the hosts were 2-0 up in 15 minutes.

Lee Bennett made several saves to keep his side in the match, with Connor Poulain and Verinder Channa starting to find space in the middle of the pitch to drive Broxbourne back into their own half.

Poulain's surging run and pass found Liam Appleyard to drive into the D and, fouled in the act of shooting, earn a penalty flick, which Channa converted.

The introduction of Stuart Garnell for his first meaningful minutes since a knee injury in the earlier fixture led to more success as his driving run down the left led to a penalty corner, with Poulain's effort saved.

But Havering levelled as Paul Dover found space and crossed for Appleyard to deflect home, only for Broxbourne to quickly restore their two-goal cushion with clinical finishes.

Good work from Luke Joslin and Adam Willett before half-time set up Chris Dunn at the far post but Havering got a crucial third goal when Poulain found Johnson to deflect home at a corner.

Dunn saw a cross deflected to safety by a defender, but man of the match Alex Lee rounded the keeper to calmly slot home and make it 4-4, before Broxbourne missed a great chance at the far post.

And a Havering counter attack led to another penalty corner with Poulain beating the first defender to slip the ball to Johnson, who got his shot under the onrushing keeper for Dunn to touch past defenders on the line.

Havering host Bourne Deeping at Campion on Saturday, looking to emulate a 2-1 victory from the game prior to Christmas.

The seconds lost 5-0 at leaders Chelmsford thirds, with only keeper Ryan Clarke emerging with any credit thanks to a string of saves.

And the women saw their scheduled home match against Ashford postponed due to Storm Dennis, with the fixture rescheduled for March 8.