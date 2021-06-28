Brentwood pupils make history in National Schools finals

Published: 2:00 PM June 28, 2021

Two young snow sport enthusiasts have made Brentwood School history as the first pupils to not only compete in the National Schools Race League Finals, but finish in the top 10 skiers.

Henry Pratt, 11, and his 8-year-old sister, Scarlett, are both pupils at Brentwood Preparatory School and put in determined performances in the Junior competition held in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire.

The Gerken Schofield siblings with Henry and Scarlett Pratt - Credit: Brentwood School

Prep School Headmaster Jason Whiskerd said: “I am thrilled for Henry and Scarlett as they are wonderfully committed to their skiing and a place in the national top 10 is a tangible reward for their hard work and talent.

"I am also pleased that a so-called 'minority sport' has rightly been given the spotlight on this occasion, and that Brentwood School is able to offer such opportunities to the children.”