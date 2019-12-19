Brentwood swimmers make splash at Christmas Cracker meet

Brentwood Swimming Club's Sardonna Yuen and Oscar Howell won gold and silver at Romford Town's Christmas Cracker meet Archant

Brentwood Swimming Club saw five of their members combine for a full set of medals at the Romford Town Christmas Cracker meet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brentwood Swimming Club's Marco Yuen won two bronze medals at Romford Town's Christmas Cracker meet Brentwood Swimming Club's Marco Yuen won two bronze medals at Romford Town's Christmas Cracker meet

Sardonna Yuen, 17, led the way with gold in the 50m backstroke in a time of 39.18 seconds and also posted long course personal bests in her other swims.

Yuen was fourth in the 50m breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle, as well as the 100m freestyle, while also placing fifth in the 100m breaststroke.

You may also want to watch:

Clubmate Oscar Howell, 14, won silver in a new best in his 50m breaststroke outing, while Marco Yuen, 12, competed in eight different events on a busy weekend.

He took bronze in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, was fourth in the 100m and 200m butterfly and fifth in the 50m backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, while also placing eighth in the 50m freestyle.

Milly Elliott-Young, 14, and Edie Newell, 12, were also in action for Brentwoood and enjoyed a successful weekend.

Elliott-Young set new long course bests in the 50m backstroke and breaststroke, as well as the 100m freestyle, while Newell beat her old marks in the 50m and 200m freestyle.