News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Brentwood School youngster tops UK 10 & under tennis leaderboard

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM July 12, 2021   
Brentwood School youngster Brandon Pugh tops UK 10 and under tennis leader board 

Brentwood School youngster Brandon Pugh tops UK 10 and under tennis leader board - Credit: Brentwood School

Rising tennis star Brandon Pugh, a pupil at Brentwood Preparatory School, is top of the UK 10 & Under Tennis leaderboard after an impressive performance at the Scottish Junior Open in Glasgow.

Pugh played extremely well to reach last weekend’s final in Glasgow, but narrowly missed out on the title, losing in a very close tie-break 10-5.

The year four pupil has worked extremely hard to achieve this ranking, having achieved outstanding results this year at the Ipswich Sports Open and Bradfield National Tour which have contributed to this fantastic achievement.

And his hard work has been recognised by the LTA who have offered him a place on the LTA National Pathway which will involve him training at a development centre from September.

This will compliment his existing programme, allowing him to continue working with his coaching team and retain a healthy balance of hard work and fun.

You may also want to watch:

Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The King Harold pub

King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon