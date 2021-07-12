Brentwood School youngster tops UK 10 & under tennis leaderboard

Published: 2:00 PM July 12, 2021

Rising tennis star Brandon Pugh, a pupil at Brentwood Preparatory School, is top of the UK 10 & Under Tennis leaderboard after an impressive performance at the Scottish Junior Open in Glasgow.

Pugh played extremely well to reach last weekend’s final in Glasgow, but narrowly missed out on the title, losing in a very close tie-break 10-5.

The year four pupil has worked extremely hard to achieve this ranking, having achieved outstanding results this year at the Ipswich Sports Open and Bradfield National Tour which have contributed to this fantastic achievement.

And his hard work has been recognised by the LTA who have offered him a place on the LTA National Pathway which will involve him training at a development centre from September.

This will compliment his existing programme, allowing him to continue working with his coaching team and retain a healthy balance of hard work and fun.