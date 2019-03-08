Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brentwood youngster Brooks scores best race finishes of season

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 August 2019

Ethan Brooks racing in the Ginetta Junior Championships. Picture: Jakob Ebrey

Ethan Brooks racing in the Ginetta Junior Championships. Picture: Jakob Ebrey

Archant

Brentwood's Ethan Brooks scored his best two results of the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship last weekend.

The 16-year-old Ginetta Junior Scholarship winner had two top ten finishes at Thruxton out of a grid of 26.

After qualifying in a disappointing 17th place for the first race due to being caught up in traffic on his quickest lap, he was able to work his way through the pack to finish eighth.

The Brentwood School pupil managed to gain two places on the last corner thanks to a brave double overtake.

In the second race, Brooks started in 13th but soon found himself up in fifth following an impressive start.

However, the red flag came out meaning the race had to be restarted but the youngster was still able to stay focused to finish seventh, the highest place of his career so far.

In the third and final race, Brooks made a promising start to climb up to fifth but crashed into another car which resulted in him spinning off the track.

After being put back to last, he fought back to finish in 13th position.

Brooks was pleased with his finishes in the first two races despite the outcome of the last race.

He said: "This was our best weekend of the season as we were able to fight at the front and gain our two best results.

"Of course I'm disappointed about race three but we showed that we had the pace to battle for the podium."

Brooks won his scholarship back in October 2018, beating 70 of Europe's best drivers to win his place in the prestigious competition which acts as a support series for the British Touring Car Championship.

The Ginetta Junior Championship resumes at Knockhill, Scotland on September 14 and 15 where the promising youngster will look to continue his recent success.

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers boss Taylor delighted with bounce back ability

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Brentwood youngster Brooks scores best race finishes of season

Ethan Brooks racing in the Ginetta Junior Championships. Picture: Jakob Ebrey

Romford thrashed at Basildon

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC points out directions during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Cricket: Hard to explain Essex win says Wheater

Adam Wheater (left) and Simon Harmer of Essex between overs during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge mental health charity scoops £300k grant to help vulnerable young people

The government has given £298,000 to fund a project helping vulnerable young people with their mental health in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge. Picture: LifeLine.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists