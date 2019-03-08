Brentwood youngster Brooks scores best race finishes of season

Ethan Brooks racing in the Ginetta Junior Championships. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Archant

Brentwood's Ethan Brooks scored his best two results of the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship last weekend.

The 16-year-old Ginetta Junior Scholarship winner had two top ten finishes at Thruxton out of a grid of 26.

After qualifying in a disappointing 17th place for the first race due to being caught up in traffic on his quickest lap, he was able to work his way through the pack to finish eighth.

The Brentwood School pupil managed to gain two places on the last corner thanks to a brave double overtake.

In the second race, Brooks started in 13th but soon found himself up in fifth following an impressive start.

However, the red flag came out meaning the race had to be restarted but the youngster was still able to stay focused to finish seventh, the highest place of his career so far.

In the third and final race, Brooks made a promising start to climb up to fifth but crashed into another car which resulted in him spinning off the track.

After being put back to last, he fought back to finish in 13th position.

Brooks was pleased with his finishes in the first two races despite the outcome of the last race.

He said: "This was our best weekend of the season as we were able to fight at the front and gain our two best results.

"Of course I'm disappointed about race three but we showed that we had the pace to battle for the podium."

Brooks won his scholarship back in October 2018, beating 70 of Europe's best drivers to win his place in the prestigious competition which acts as a support series for the British Touring Car Championship.

The Ginetta Junior Championship resumes at Knockhill, Scotland on September 14 and 15 where the promising youngster will look to continue his recent success.