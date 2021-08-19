Brentwood hope to keep the pressure on Chelmsford and Wanstead in title bid

Published: 2:00 PM August 19, 2021

J Hebron in batting action for Brentwood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood will be hoping to keep the pressure on front-runners Chelmsford and Wanstead & Snaresbrook as the Hamro Foundation Essex League season edges to a close.

Captain Aaron West and his men will welcome second-placed Wanstead & Snaresbrook to the Old County Ground on Saturday.

They currently sit third in the Premier Division table, 55 points behind leaders Chelmsford and 28 points behind The Herons with three matches left to be played this campaign.

And they head into the vital match on the back of a seven-wicket victory over strugglers Harold Wood after they bowled their opponents out for 137 thanks to Christopher Green (3-20) and West (3-18) before cruising to victory with Green (69) top scoring.

Brentwood also competed in the Vitality Club T20 Cup Regional Finals on Sunday where they beat Penzance by eight wickets in the semi-final.

Green, West, Charlie Griffiths and Ian Belchamber all contributed with the ball, taking two wickets each, to restrict Penzance to 134-9. .

Brentwood chased down the target with ease in 15.3 overs thanks to Will Buttleman (36), West (45) and Green (52*).

They faced Tunbridge Wells in the final and were put into bat where West was in the runs again with 42 alongside Green (32) and Jack Hebron (26) as Brentwood put on 140-8.

But Tunbridge Wells reached their target in 16 overs with nine wickets in hand, to bring Brentwood’s excellent run in this competition to an end.