Brentwood seal victories over Upminster in pre-season openers
Brentwood's first and second teams both sealed victories over Upminster in pre-season friendlies as both clubs began their preparations for the new season on Saturday.
Aaron West won the toss and elected to bat first with the hosts posting a score 228-5 with Eddie Ballard (50) and Jack Hebron (79) leading the charge.
Tom Oakley (28) and Guy Balmford (32) also made starts, with visiting captain Alan Ison (2-17) the stand-out with the ball for Upminster.
Upminster replied with a score of 186 all out with Kiran Kullar (48) and skipper Ison (37) leading the charge as they fell short by 42 runs.
Slow left-armer Ian Belchamber was the pick of Brentwood's bowling with a 5-51 haul from seven overs.
Brentwood seconds sealed a 35-run victory over their Upminster counterparts, after posting a score of 229-4 with Douglas Maxwell scoring 103 and everyone else chipping in around him.
In reply, Upminster mustered up 194-7 with mid-order batsmen Nicky Ison (51) and Terry Wyatt (57) trying their best to give them a lifeline but they fell short in the end.
Upminster host Orsett this weekend, while their seconds and thirds travel to face opposition from the same club.