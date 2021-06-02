Brentwood captain West urging his side to win out to get season on track

Published: 4:00 PM June 2, 2021

Brentwood captain Aaron West is urging his side to go all out to get their season back on track after a slow start.

The Old County Ground outfit travel to Hadleigh & Thundersley on Saturday as they look to starting climbing up the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division table.

They currently sit eighth after two matches being cancelled, as well as one victory and one defeat.

“We just have to win now, whatever we need to do to win, then we need to do it,” West urged.

“We’re confident we can win, but they’re obviously a dangerous side, I think last year they managed to finish in the top five and now they’re currently top of the table with Wanstead and Chelmsford at the minute.

“They’re on a good run of form, so it will be difficult, but we’re confident in ourselves.”

Brentwood suffered a five-wicket defeat to Hornchurch in the league on Saturday when they were put into bat first and restricted to 151-5 with Jack Hebron (42) and Richard Horswill (40) top scoring.

Ben Allison was the stand-out with the ball as Hornchurch reached their target and West added: “It’s been a bit of a tough start in the season, obviously a disappointing result to lose to a title rival, but the better team probably won on the day.

“I thought their bowling display was as good as it could have got really, they really set the tone with the ball, and we were probably 30 runs short.

“When we went out to bowl we had to play the perfect match to be able to win which we were very close to, but those 30 runs short didn’t help us although we were always in the game.

“Hornchurch were probably the better side on the day. We were 20 to 30 run short and probably one or two wickets away but we could have even come away with a victory as it was a competitive game throughout.”

Brentwood bounced back to bag a spot at the T20 finals day as they picked up a three-wicket win over Hutton and 67-run win over Chelmsford.

“The T20 competition is one that as a club we’ve always loved, we had four years in a row where we won it, probably aboutseven or eight years ago," said West.

“We haven’t been able to grab the trophy since so it is one that we’re really targeting this year. I believe we’ve been drawn against Hornchurch in the semi-finals so we’re looking forward to that.”