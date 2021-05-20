Brentwood captain West hoping the weather improves for big weekend

Published: 3:30 PM May 20, 2021

Brentwood captain Aaron West is hoping the weather will improve as his side face another big weekend in the Essex League and National Cup.

West's side make the trip to Chingford in the league on Saturday before hosting Wanstead & Snaresbrook in a National Cup replay.

The Old County Ground outfit managed to bowl the Herons out for 110 last weekend, before the match ground to a halt.

“Annoyingly the forecast doesn’t look great again,” West chuckled. “We’ll be ready and prepared for what will be a challenging game against Chingford.

“I feel like every week we’ve been wondering whether we’re going to get on or not, so it’s been frustrating, but it is what it is and hopefully the weather will get better then we can keep putting in good performances.”

He added: “It was gutting, we bowled Wanstead out for 110 and dominated the whole game, so to have to stop halfway and not get back on was pretty disappointing.”

They head into the double header following a 63-run victory over Colchester last weekend.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field where Brentwood scored 196-3 thanks to West (52), Eddie Ballard (40), and Will Buttleman (65).

In reply, the visitors bowled Colchester out for 133 with Ian Belchamber (3-24) leading the charge but the skipper insists it was an all-round performance.

“We were a bit sceptical when we started late with the rain and thought we might have games cancelled two weeks in a row," he added.

“Thankfully Colchester have got first-class facilities and we were able to get on once it had stopped raining.

“It was just a really professional display from the whole team on Saturday. We got off to a good start, set up a really good base, and posted what was a pretty competitive score.

“Our bowlers then followed it up really well and we were great in the field, so it was an all-round performance.”

He added: “Myself and Eddie got off to quite a good start then I was talking to Will while we were both out there and we said if we could get anywhere from 190 to 200 that would be a good score.

“We set a good platform to be able to do that. Ian bowled really well, but it was the whole attack really, we started off well with Harry Phillips and Tom Moore, the spinners came on and tied them down, then a few of the others came on late to pick up some wickets.

“It was a really good performance from the whole bowling attack rather than any individual.”