Brentwood captain West says next few fixtures will play huge part in title race

Published: 11:30 AM June 24, 2021

G Balmford in batting action for Brentwood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood captain Aaron West insists the Hamro Foundation Essex League title chasing teams face an important few weeks to determine who will be the front-runners.

West's side welcome Billericay to the Old County Ground on Saturday as they look to build on their recent fortunes.

They will then also welcome Potters Bar the following day for a last 32 clash in the National Club Championship.

“We've done all that hard work last weekend, we have to go again now and follow that up with another win,” said West.

“There's some real interesting fixtures with leaders Chelmsford playing Wanstead, then we play Chelmsford the following weekend so we should get a real idea of where teams lie in the next two weeks.

“It’s a real important few weeks for all the teams near the top.”

They head into the huge weekend on the back of an impressive 10-run win over Wanstead & Snaresbrook while also progressing into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Brentwood won the toss against the Herons where they posted a score of 185-9 before bowling their opponents out for 175 thanks to Ben Allison (6-52).

B Allison of Brentwood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We had a couple of tough weeks in the league so to beat Wanstead and get all 25 points was a great start to the weekend for us and then we put in a real hard working gutsy performance in the cup to get through to the semi-finals,” West added.

“It was a proper tough game of cricket, there was some real quality on show, and batters had to work hard for runs.

“We posted what we thought was a par score, we were probably hoping to get towards 200, we started really well with the ball and then they had a big partnership in the middle where we thought we were done for but the boys showed great character.

“We put some real pressure on Wanstead and they crumbled towards the end.”

He added: “Ben has always been a good cricketer for us, but that was probably his best ever performance for Brentwood, he showed his real class and led from the front as well as to victory.”

It was a 40-run win over Belhus to make the semi-finals where they will face Hornchurch.

J Hebron of Brentwood leaves the field having been dismissed during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We’re the holders of the league cup so we’re obviously keen to try retaining it," said West.

"We knew it was always going to be tricky in the wet conditions, but I thought the boys did well to grind out a score which I thought was a winning total then we backed it up with the ball.”