Brentwood captain West believes Belhus could break into the top four

Aaron West in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood captain Aaron West believes Belhus have what it takes to upset the big four teams in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division this season.

West's side welcome Belhus to the Old County Ground on Saturday for the league opener as they bid to win some silverware this campaign after a shortened season due to the Covid-19 pandemic last time round.

“Belhus are looking like quite a good side this year, so it will be a good test first up,” said West.

“You usually look, the normal top four is Brentwood, Hornchurch, Wanstead and Chelmsford, but I think Belhus have brought a few players in this year after securing their spot in the Premier League last year.

“I think they’ll be looking to push on and break into that top four. We always enjoy playing at home, we’ve got lovely facilities, so it’s always a joy to play at home.”

Brentwood have managed to retain their existing squad with no new faces or departures from last season as they head into the new campaign.

They sealed a comfortable 10-wicket victory over neighbours Shenfield in the second round of the Dukes Essex League Cup after playing a few friendlies in the weeks prior to prepare them for the new season.

Brentwood bowled Shenfield out for 118 with the wickets being shared around, before racing to their target in just 10.2 overs thanks to West (70*) and opening partner Eddie Ballard (49*).

Eddie Ballard of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Hassan Chowdhury during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We’ve had a couple of pre-season games and the second round of the cup last week, so it’s been nice to get out there, and see all of the boys," added West.

“Everyone is now excited for the season to begin.”

The skipper is determined for them to bring silverware back to the Old County Ground this season and reveals they will be going all out in every competition to succeed that goal.

“We go out every season looking to try win every trophy, it’s not always possible, but our aim remains similar and that is to win silverware at the end of the year," he said.