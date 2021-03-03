Brentwood Town's season curtailed after months without games

Published: 7:00 PM March 3, 2021

Brentwood Town will now begin preparations for next season after the FA announced the ending of the competitive season for non-league football clubs playing between steps three and six.

They haven't played any football since mid-December.

It is the second successive season that the league campaign has been ended without reaching a conclusion.

The statement released by the FA said: "Our alliance and leagues committees have now considered the large amount of data and information submitted by clubs across the National League system as part of a survey to gather views [of clubs].

"The results showed over 76 per cent indicated a preference to curtail the 2020-21 league season if it could not be restarted with limited spectator numbers and hospitality before April 1."

The FA also reiterated the fact that extending the 2020-21 league season beyond the end of May would not be a viable option, citing "financial implications for many clubs, player contracts and the extent of the fixture scheduling issues caused by the national lockdown and various postponements".

The committees will now present their collective recommendations to the FA council for ratification.

It added that discussions around a potential restructure at steps four to six, which had originally been planned for implementation at the end of last season, would be revisited.

The government's roadmap out of lockdown, published last week, said the earliest date that fans would be allowed in stadia with clubhouses open would be May 17.

Brentwood had only managed a total of five games in the Isthmian North when play was paused due to the pandemic.

Adam Flanagan’s men had won one, drawn three and lost once in the league but had been competing in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy alongside that.

They will now however await details on when the new season will begin and how the restructure could possibly make an impact on them.



