Brentwood swimmers impress at Basildon Sporting Village event

A squad of 16 swimmers from Brentwood Swimming Club competed in 36 races at Basildon Sporting Village.

They combined for one gold medal, one silver and two bronze, while also recording personal bests in 61 per cent of their races.

Freddie Weston recorded four PBs from four races, in the 50m and 100m butterfly while also winning gold in the 50m breaststroke and silver in the 200m.

Aurelia Waterfield had PBs in both her races, winning bronze in the 50m butterfly and taking three seconds off her old mark in the 100m freestyle.

Emily Green took bronze in the 200m backstroke and had a season's best, while Connie Titley swam well to make two best times in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

Niamh Mulqueen clocked best times in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle while Oscar Howell was celebrating after making the regional qualifying time in the 50m breaststroke and PBs in the 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle.

Milly Elliott-Young had a busy weekend with five races, all just outside her best times, before a PB in the 50m backstroke, while Rachel Green took three seconds off her 400m freestyle best and was just outside her 100m butterfly mark.

Youngest swimmer Casey Leomine competed in the 50m breaststroke, but due to a technical infringement was disqualified.

Mark Vasylchuk competed in the 50m breastsroke and took three seconds off his best time, then went on to swim in the 200m backstroke.

In the girls' 200m breaststroke Sardonna Yuen demonstrated great pacing to smash her best and she also swam well in the 50m butterfly, just missing her PB by 100ths of a second.

Avni Tohani took a second off her 50m butterfly best and had a solid 100m freestyle swim, while Niamh Tobin was close to her 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke bests.

Lee Boka, James Knatchbull and Freddie Gray all swam the 50m butterfly on Sunday, with Boka and Knatchbull setting personal bests by around a second, as Gray just missed out by two tenths.

Boka and Gray also competed in the 100m freestyle, with both just outside their recently set best times by just over a second.

A club spokesperson said: "Well done to all who competed and keep up the hard work in training!"