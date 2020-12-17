News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brentwood Ski team members in Special Olympics GB squad

Lee Power

Published: 12:34 PM December 17, 2020   
Gustavo Santos and Ayesha Franks

Gustavo Santos and Ayesha Franks are in the Special Olympics GB squad - Credit: Special Olympics GB

Three members of the Brentwood Ski team have been picked by Special Olympics GB for the 2022 World Winter Games in Russia.

Ayesha Franks and Gustavo Santos will compete in the female and male advanced alpine skiing competitions in Kazan, while Charlie Marshall is named as a reserve for the male intermediates.

A team of 27 will attend on behalf of Special Olympics GB and Michelle Carney, chief executive officer, said: "I'm absolutely delighted for all our amazing athletes who have been selected to compete at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Kazan in 2022.

"To represent your country in any sport is a remarkable achievement. To represent your country as an athlete with an intellectual disability adds a whole other level of respect.

"I know our athletes will do Great Britain proud and we are looking forward to sharing their amazing stories in the build-up to the Games."

