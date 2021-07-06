Brentwood School’s new tennis academy set to launch

Published: 10:30 AM July 6, 2021

Brentwood School’s new Tennis Academy is officially launched in September in hope of discovering the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu.

Individual player development will be at the heart of the Brentwood School Tennis Academy - a programme designed for pupils of all abilities from Reception through to the Sixth Form.

Academy Head, Mark Simpson-Crick is an LTA level five licensed coach and aims to develop all-round players who will not only be great ambassadors for Brentwood School, but achieve a world-class game style both on and off the tennis court.

Simpson-Crick brings his international experience to the School having captained the England schoolboys’ tennis team at the World Summer Games and taught at the world famous La Manga Club in Spain.

Brentwood pupils will have the opportunity to represent the School in numerous tennis fixtures during the Trinity Term, and Senior School players will compete in the National Schools Championships, Schools Team Tennis and Independent Schools Tennis Championships each year.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Tennis Academy, or registering for a place on a Summer Camp, should contact Mr Simpson-Crick on simpson-crickm@brentwood.essex.