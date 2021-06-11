Brentwood pupils jump to National Schools Equestrian Association double

Published: 7:56 AM June 11, 2021

Brentwood School’s eager equestrians made the trip to the All England Jumping Course in Hickstead keen for action - and returned with two National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) national titles.

The Brentwood team won the Eventer Challenge 95 nationals at last year’s event but, following another Covid lockdown, travelled to Sussex last week with limited competition practice.

However, being slightly rusty did not deter the young riders, and Ben Hogarth, Emma Philpot, Imogen Pohl and Lily Tappin produced not only a zero jumping score but also scored a remarkable 15 style marks ahead of their nearest rivals St John’s Marlborough with Cranleigh School one mark behind that.

Delighted team coach Annette Philpot, said: “What a fantastic way to start the competition, being crowned the NSEA Jumping with Style 105 class champions.”

Following a good night’s sleep in their lorries, Emma and Sophie Philpot were joined by new recruit Elizabeth Lewis to contest the 95cm show jumping qualifier and, with only three in the team, there was no luxury of a discard score.

They all jumped brilliantly to be narrowly pipped into third spot and secure a qualification for October’s Plate Championship event.

After the previous day’s excitement, the Jumping with Style 95 team were keen to replicate the success of their 105 teammates and, following some beautifully jumped rounds, Charlotte Cooke, Emma and Sophie Philpot and Imogen Pohl did just that to triumph again and land the National Champions title in the 95cm category.

Brentwood’s NSEA national title winning team in the 95cm Jumping with Style, Imogen, Charlotte, Sophie and Emma. - Credit: Brentwood School

The last class of the day was the Elite 100 showjumping qualifier for next month’s championships, for which Brentwood had already qualified back in February.

Cooke, Hogarth, Emma Philpot and Pohl finished in fifth position and were unlucky to just miss a further team qualification.

Coach Philpot added: “All team members rode with commitment and expertise and I am thrilled to report that the judge remarked to me that Brentwood had been outstanding in both the jumping with style classes, outclassing the rest of the teams!

“These results were particularly special as Emma’s horse returned to full force after 27 months off due to injury and Ben’s horse has also had health issues which have now been overcome and he too was on fire!

“It was lovely to see Lily on her super new horse and new member Elizabeth who looks very promising for the future with two super clear rounds strengthening the equestrian team’s depth of riders.

"Imogen, Sophie and Charlotte produced, as always, solid results on their fabulous regular partners. Well done to everyone and as always a big thank you to the parents for their time and commitment given enabling us to achieve such results.”