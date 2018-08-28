Brentwood School triple jumper Harvey bags gold medals

Nicole Harvey after her jump (Pic: Brentwood School) Archant

Brentwood School triple jumper Nicole Harvey became a double gold medallist at the Essex and Eastern Counties Indoor Athletics Championships last weekend with a single jump.

Harvey, 18, won the under 20s’ Triple Jump at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre with a jump of 10.79m.

The jump was her new indoor personal best and enough to secure both the Essex and Eastern Counties’ titles.

Harvey, who is in the School’s Upper Sixth, was representing Basildon Athletics Club where she continues to train two to three times per week.

The medal-winning jump was even more remarkable because Nicole has suffered with shin splint injuries on and off over the winter and this was the first time she had jumped in five months.

“I am pleased to be making a full recovery and hope that I continue to be successful in both future competitions and