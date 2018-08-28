Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brentwood School triple jumper Harvey bags gold medals

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 February 2019

Nicole Harvey after her jump (Pic: Brentwood School)

Nicole Harvey after her jump (Pic: Brentwood School)

Archant

Brentwood School triple jumper Nicole Harvey became a double gold medallist at the Essex and Eastern Counties Indoor Athletics Championships last weekend with a single jump.

Harvey, 18, won the under 20s’ Triple Jump at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre with a jump of 10.79m.

The jump was her new indoor personal best and enough to secure both the Essex and Eastern Counties’ titles.

Harvey, who is in the School’s Upper Sixth, was representing Basildon Athletics Club where she continues to train two to three times per week.

The medal-winning jump was even more remarkable because Nicole has suffered with shin splint injuries on and off over the winter and this was the first time she had jumped in five months.

“I am pleased to be making a full recovery and hope that I continue to be successful in both future competitions and

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood School triple jumper Harvey bags gold medals

Nicole Harvey after her jump (Pic: Brentwood School)

Period before half time crucial, admits Romford boss Martin

Romford midfielder Malaki Toussaint in action against Basildon (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

Billy Bonds at the London Stadium

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists