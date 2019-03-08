Search

Advanced search

Brentwood School's Claudia Moore wins at FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 October 2019

Claudia Moore at the FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals. Picture: Brentwood School

Claudia Moore at the FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals. Picture: Brentwood School

Archant

Brentwood School rider Claudia Moore is celebrating showjumping success after winning at the FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals.

The competition, held in Opglabbeek, Belgium, saw Moore secure both gold and silver gongs.

She was placed second in the Grand Prix with her 12-year-old bay mare Delflip on the Friday and then, acting as anchor-man, was part of the British team that won the FEI Jumping Pony Nations Cup Final on the Sunday.

Moore produced a double clear in 39.12 seconds on board Delflip, owned by proud mum Katrina Moore.

The Great Britain team then qualified for Sunday's final in equal first place alongside Germany and The Netherlands with all three nations on a zero penalties score.

Moore, who was last up for GB in the qualifier, played a major part in the team's success by securing an all-important third clear round and was not required to jump in the final as the win was already secured.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood School’s Claudia Moore wins at FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals

Claudia Moore at the FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals. Picture: Brentwood School

HWRC members compete in Chingford League race and Havering Half Marathon

Harold Wood Running Club at the Chingford League race. Picture: HWRC

Hornchurch manager Stimson pleased with overall start to the season

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019

Rainham vice-captain Ronnie Jackson hits ODI century for England Learning Disability team

Ronnie Jackson of Rainham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Romford racer Luff returns with stunning display

Matt Luff on the podium at Silverstone (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists