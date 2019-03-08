Brentwood School's Claudia Moore wins at FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals

Claudia Moore at the FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals. Picture: Brentwood School Archant

Brentwood School rider Claudia Moore is celebrating showjumping success after winning at the FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals.

The competition, held in Opglabbeek, Belgium, saw Moore secure both gold and silver gongs.

She was placed second in the Grand Prix with her 12-year-old bay mare Delflip on the Friday and then, acting as anchor-man, was part of the British team that won the FEI Jumping Pony Nations Cup Final on the Sunday.

Moore produced a double clear in 39.12 seconds on board Delflip, owned by proud mum Katrina Moore.

The Great Britain team then qualified for Sunday's final in equal first place alongside Germany and The Netherlands with all three nations on a zero penalties score.

Moore, who was last up for GB in the qualifier, played a major part in the team's success by securing an all-important third clear round and was not required to jump in the final as the win was already secured.