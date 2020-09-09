Brentwood’s Equestrians Crowned National Champions

Brentwood School’s highly-successful Equestrian Team have been crowned the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) Eventer Challenge 95 National Champions of 2020.

After a Coronavirus-enforced hiatus, the Brentwood riders were delighted to finally be back competing against schools from across the UK in the much-anticipated NSEA Championships at Hickstead, West Sussex.

The event qualifiers had been held back in February and March but the original Championship date was postponed due to the pandemic.

The team all performed polished rounds for 7th placing with clears from Emma Philpot and Charlotte Cooke plus two neat rounds from Sophie Philpot and Ben Hogarth. Charlotte produced the fastest clear of the class for a brilliant win individually.

The same team of Charlotte, Emma, Sophie and Ben then went on to contest their second championships, the Elite Hickstead Show Jumping class held over 105/110cm heights.

This again was a highly competitive competition and with superb rounds from the whole team, including the only clear from Sophie, Brentwood were left in a very respectable 4th place nationally.