Search

Advanced search

Brentwood’s Equestrians Crowned National Champions

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 September 2020

Ben Hogarth, Charlotte Cooke, Sophie and Emma Philpot (Pic: Brentwood School)

Ben Hogarth, Charlotte Cooke, Sophie and Emma Philpot (Pic: Brentwood School)

Archant

Brentwood School’s highly-successful Equestrian Team have been crowned the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) Eventer Challenge 95 National Champions of 2020.

After a Coronavirus-enforced hiatus, the Brentwood riders were delighted to finally be back competing against schools from across the UK in the much-anticipated NSEA Championships at Hickstead, West Sussex.

You may also want to watch:

The event qualifiers had been held back in February and March but the original Championship date was postponed due to the pandemic.

The team all performed polished rounds for 7th placing with clears from Emma Philpot and Charlotte Cooke plus two neat rounds from Sophie Philpot and Ben Hogarth. Charlotte produced the fastest clear of the class for a brilliant win individually.

The same team of Charlotte, Emma, Sophie and Ben then went on to contest their second championships, the Elite Hickstead Show Jumping class held over 105/110cm heights.

This again was a highly competitive competition and with superb rounds from the whole team, including the only clear from Sophie, Brentwood were left in a very respectable 4th place nationally.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood’s Equestrians Crowned National Champions

Ben Hogarth, Charlotte Cooke, Sophie and Emma Philpot (Pic: Brentwood School)

Upminster enjoy success throughout the club’s latest fixtures

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Raiders season in jeopardy after Planet Ice statement

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Wilkinson inspires late Leyton Orient win over Brighton

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

West Ham boss Beard says Tottenham draw was a fair result

West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham battle for a header during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.