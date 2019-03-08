Search

Brentwood pupil McNeilly making mark on karting circuit

PUBLISHED: 07:30 05 October 2019

Liam McNeilly in racing action

Liam McNeilly in racing action

Archant

Brentwood School pupil Liam McNeilly continues to make his mark on the karting track.

The 13-year-old spent the summer competing on a European tour, finishing 10th out of 34 drivers at Wackersdorf, Germany.

He then headed to Salbris in France for the final round of the X30 European Championships and after some issues during qualifying, which saw him start 24th for the final race, he finished in 18th spot.

That left him 15th overall, in a field of 80, for the season and he headed to Finland to compete in the FIA World Championships - the premier event on the karting calendar.

It attracted over 140 junior drivers from across the world and the weekend started well before the weather changed and favoured the local drivers who had greater experience of the wet Alaharma circuit.

Competition was extremely tough with McNeilly failing to make the cut of 34 drivers for the final but the experience was invaluable.

"That's motorsport and what knocks us down makes us come back stronger. I am training hard ready to compete again next year," said McNeilly, who has now turned his attention to his next outing at Mariembourg, Belgium, at the end of October.

A strong finish in Belgium could even see him crowned the 2019 X30 Benelux Karting Champion as he is currently second in the standings, 12 points behind the leader.

