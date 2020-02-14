Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Brentwood equestrian team jumping for joy

PUBLISHED: 15:42 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 14 February 2020

Brentwood School's equestrian team for the 105 showjumping class included Sophie and Emma Philpot and Ben Hogarth

Brentwood School's equestrian team for the 105 showjumping class included Sophie and Emma Philpot and Ben Hogarth

Archant

Brentwood School's equestrian team began the 2020 season in style with a convincing win at the 95 Eventer Challenge class at Brook Farm.

Brentwood School's Imogen PohlBrentwood School's Imogen Pohl

Ben Hogarth finished second in the individual event and teamed up with Emma Philpot, Sophie Philpot and Imogen Pohl to qualify for the Hickstead Championships in May.

Pohl also judged a perfect round to be within half a second of the undisclosed optimum time for an individual win on her second pony.

You may also want to watch:

The same quartet and horses went on to produce a strong fourth place in the competitive 95 showjumping class.

The final class resuled in a three-strong team of Hogarth and the Philpots placing second in the 105 showjumping, qualifying for the elite showjumping event at Hickstead in August and the National NSEA Championships in October.

Coach Annette Philpot said: "This result was especially pleasing as Emma's horse is only five years old while Ben and Sophie's horses have only recently come back to work after suffering medical issues last year.

"A big thank you to riders, parents and supporters for their incredible input without whom such results would not be achieved. We all send our very best wishes for a speedy recovery to the young rider from Ascot who sustained a nasty injury on the day."

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The Fatling in Hornchurch submits planning application seeking upgrade for its outdoor seating area

The Fatling in Hornchurch High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The Fatling in Hornchurch submits planning application seeking upgrade for its outdoor seating area

The Fatling in Hornchurch High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

School Sport: Brentwood equestrian team jumping for joy

Brentwood School's equestrian team for the 105 showjumping class included Sophie and Emma Philpot and Ben Hogarth

Snooker: O’Sullivan sends Selby packing in style

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action

Athletics: Harold Wood runners tackle parkrun ‘sailing challenge’

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Daggers blog: Kandi finish is so much sweeter

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

Ladies coach Sheehan looks to topple holders Manchester City in FA Cup giant-killing

Joe Sheehancoach of Ipswich Town women celebrates
Drive 24