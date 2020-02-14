School Sport: Brentwood equestrian team jumping for joy

Brentwood School's equestrian team for the 105 showjumping class included Sophie and Emma Philpot and Ben Hogarth Archant

Brentwood School's equestrian team began the 2020 season in style with a convincing win at the 95 Eventer Challenge class at Brook Farm.

Brentwood School's Imogen Pohl Brentwood School's Imogen Pohl

Ben Hogarth finished second in the individual event and teamed up with Emma Philpot, Sophie Philpot and Imogen Pohl to qualify for the Hickstead Championships in May.

Pohl also judged a perfect round to be within half a second of the undisclosed optimum time for an individual win on her second pony.

The same quartet and horses went on to produce a strong fourth place in the competitive 95 showjumping class.

The final class resuled in a three-strong team of Hogarth and the Philpots placing second in the 105 showjumping, qualifying for the elite showjumping event at Hickstead in August and the National NSEA Championships in October.

Coach Annette Philpot said: "This result was especially pleasing as Emma's horse is only five years old while Ben and Sophie's horses have only recently come back to work after suffering medical issues last year.

"A big thank you to riders, parents and supporters for their incredible input without whom such results would not be achieved. We all send our very best wishes for a speedy recovery to the young rider from Ascot who sustained a nasty injury on the day."