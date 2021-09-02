Brentwood eyeing silverware in League Cup final says captain West

Published: 8:00 AM September 2, 2021

Brentwood captain Aaron West is eyeing silverware as they come up against Wanstead & Snaresbrook in the Essex League Cup final on Sunday.

The Old County Ground outfit host Premier Division champions Chelmsford on Saturday before taking on the Herons in the cup the following day.

The two matches will wrap up the 2021 season as they can still finish as high as second in the league and bag themselves a trophy.

“It’s really pleasing to get to the final, it’s against Wanstead, they’re obviously a quality side,” said West.

“In terms of the league game, Chelmsford have already won the league, but we want to go out there, win another game of cricket and give ourselves some confidence for the cup final.

“We’ve had some good fortunes against Wanstead, but In a cup final that counts for nothing. Both teams will be going all out to win it. Fingers crossed we’ll be coming home with more silverware this season.”

Brentwood find themselves within two points of a second place finish in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division after a convincing win at last-placed Billericay.

But their National Cup campaign came to an end with a defeat at Bath in the semi-final on Sunday.

However, they did bounce back to seal a spot in the League Cup final on Bank Holiday Monday as they beat Hadleigh & Thundersley in their rearranged semi-final clash after poor weather conditions saw the match called off a week earlier.

“It was a pretty chaotic weekend with a big amount of travelling involved. We got two wins in the league and league cup semi-final which were really pleasing but it was quite a heavy defeat to Bath in the National Cup which was disappointing,” West said.

“That was always the plan, just keep trying to win and see how it finishes, and finish as high up the league table as we can.

“In the National Cup, it wasn’t so much the disappointment that we lost, obviously that can happen as we were playing against an extremely good side. They were probably the best club side that I've ever played against.

“It was more a matter that we got beaten quite badly and a shame we didn’t put up a better fight.”