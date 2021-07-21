Brilliant weekend sees Brentwood win in league and T20 Finals Day

Published: 5:00 PM July 21, 2021

Brentwood enjoyed a brilliant weekend with a win in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division followed by Dukes Essex T20 Finals Day success.

Colchester chose to bat at the Old County Ground on Saturday but Brentwood picked up wickets at regular intervals to dismiss them for 161 in 56.5 overs.

Spinners Ian Belchamber (4-48), Christopher Green (3-55) and Charlie Griffiths (2-33) did the damage with the ball for the hosts.

Skipper Aaron West’s quick 40 set the tone in reply before Green’s rapid 60 saw Brentwood chase their target with relative ease in the 27th over as they moved up to third with seven games to play, ahead of a home clash against Chingford.

Sunday saw the Buccaneers beat Hornchurch by nine wickets in their T20 semi-final, after holding them to 127-6.

Griffiths, Green and West all nabbed braces before Will Buttleman (35) and West (40) led a speedy chase and Green’s explosive 48 off just 19 balls, including six sixes, made light work of the small target in just the 14th over.

Brentwood met old rivals Wanstead in the final but could only manage a total of 123-7, with Green again instrumental with a quick 42 from 29 balls, as Jack Hebron (26) provided useful support in the middle order.

Wanstead were kept under the required rate for most of the chase due to an excellent effort with the ball by Brentwood, as Griffiths, West, Green and Thomas Moore all took two wickets apiece to seal an eight-run win and the trophy.

The seconds had a four-wicket win at Buckhurst Hill, where the hosts chose to bat on a friendly wicket but were restricted to 186-6 by a good bowling and fielding effort.

Ash Casey led the way with the ball, claiming 4-23, with wickets falling in the last few overs as the hosts looked to accelerate their scoring.

Brentwood lost two early wickets and had to dig in to rebuild their innings, but Jack Payne (43) batted patiently to put them in a good position and set a platform for Jatin Patel to come in and score quickly.

Casey contributed a speedy 20, as Patel smashed his way to 63 off 54 to see the visitors home with 15 balls to spare.

Brentwood will be looking to pick up another win at Chingford next Saturday to extend their run of four wins and a draw in the last five games.

The thirds lost by three wickets at Orsett & Thurrock as they managed only 128 all out from 36 overs after being put into bat.

Paul Degg top scored with 27 and took three wickets as the hosts reached their target in the 35th over. Brentwood will be hoping for better fortunes away to Hutton next Saturday.

The fours drew at home with Fives & Heronians as they posted 268-5 from 50 overs thanks to opener Shane Surujbally remaining unbeaten on 101 and Gautam Datta’s 116 from just 66 balls.

The visitors were nine down in reply, but Brentwood couldn’t claim the last wicket as time and overs ran out, despite the efforts of Theo Bainbridge (3-27). They will be aiming to get over the line against Chelmsford next Saturday.

Surujbally continued his excellent form on Sunday, scoring 122 not out for Brentwood Victorians and achieving the rare feat of carrying his bat with two centuries in consecutive days.

The fives suffered a 123-run defeat at home to Epping thirds who posted 270-9 in 40 overs, as Abdullah Haider took 4-55 for Brentwood.

Frankie Paisley’s 56 was the top score for the hosts who reached 147 all out in 44.2 overs and host Shenfield next Saturday.

The sixth team lost by eight wickets away to Shenfield fifths as they were bowled out for only 62 in 22.2 overs, which was chased down in 15 overs. They are away to Harold Wood in their next fixture.