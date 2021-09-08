Brentwood CC beat champions Chelmsford, but fall short in League Cup final

Published: 6:00 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 9:33 PM September 8, 2021

Brentwood Cricket Club finished their league campaign with a tense five-run win over champions Chelmsford at the Old County Ground.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Brentwood lost two early wickets before Guy Balmford (65) steadied the innings.

Batters got in and got out around him, which meant the home side managed 179 all out in 40 overs.

Chelmsford were pegged back to 35-3 in reply, thanks to good bowling by Harry Phillips (1-24) and Charlie Griffiths (2-27).

Jack Hebron (2-15) and skipper Aaron West (3-28) combined to mop up the tail, with Chelmsford collapsing from 146-4 to 174 all out.

The result sees Brentwood take third place in the table, just two points behind Wanstead.

Captain Aaron West and his side then missed out on silverware as they suffered a three-wicket defeat to Wanstead and Snaresbrook in the Dukes Essex League Cup final on Sunday.

The seconds ended their season with a six-wicket loss away to Shenfield in another close game.

They were put into bat and started badly in the face of excellent bowling which left them at 19-3 at one point.

In-form Jatin Patel wrestled control back from the bowlers with an unbeaten century, finishing on 112 from just 93 balls and he helped Brentwood finish on 214-8.

A late rally for the hosts saw them home with five balls to spare. Harry Hobson (1-37) was the pick of the bowlers for Brentwood with Rhys Furlong (1-25) and Nishant Mittal (1-38) to take a wicket alongside a Patel run out.

The thirds ended the season strongly, picking up their second win to ensure they avoided relegation as they beat Hornchurch by 36 runs.

Brentwood were put into bat and they put on 251-5 in 40 overs, thanks to Jack Payne (94) and Abhishek Banerjee (88).

They then bowled Hornchurch out for 215 in 38.5 overs, with James Berry taking four wickets.

The fours lost by nine wickets away to a much stronger side in South Woodford third XI, the fives lost by 12 runs away to Gidea Park and Romford 4th XI, and the sixes lost by 144 runs at home to Orsett and Thurrock fifth XI.

