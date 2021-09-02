Mixed fortunes for Brentwood in latest fixture round-up

Published: 1:28 PM September 2, 2021

Brentwood find themselves within two points of a second place finish in the Essex League Premier Division after a convincing win at last-placed Billericay.

Having won the toss and chosen to field, the Brentwood seamers dismissed the top order cheaply with Thomas Moore (2-19) and Harry Phillips in the wickets.

Spinner Charlie Griffiths (4-20) ran through the lower order before another Phillips (3-40) wicket which ended the Billericay innings on 143 all out in 36 overs.

The target was chased relatively easily as Brentwood skipper Aaron West (27) and Eddie Ballard (46) started quickly, before Guy Balmford (29*) and Jack Hebron (16*) saw them home for an eight-wicket win. They welcome top-of-the-table Chelmsford to the Old County Ground in the final league fixture.

Their National Cup campaign came to an end with a defeat at Bath in the semi-final on Sunday.

Brentwood chose to field after winning the toss but Bath stroked their way to 254/8 in 40 overs. Griffiths (2-32) and Moore (2-28) were once again in the wickets, alongside Ian Belchamber (2-49).

Brentwood weren't able to replicate Bath's scoring, finishing on 57 all out from 23.3 overs.

Richard Horswill (17*) and Griffiths (11) were the only batters to reach double-digits on a disappointing afternoon for the Essex outfit, who have done really well to reach the final four of the national competition.

On Monday they travelled to Hadleigh & Thundersley for their re-arranged Dukes Essex League Cup Semi-Final fixture, after last week's abandonment due to inclement weather.

Brentwood won their third toss of the weekend and chose to bat first this time on a wicket with awkward bounce.

After a good start the wickets started to fall quickly, with Brentwood finding themselves 45/7 at one point.

Griffiths came to the rescue, this time with the bat, as he mastered the difficult conditions to score 43 not out to help Brentwood reach 112 all out in 34 overs.

Brentwood got their own back with the ball as Moore (3-22) and Griffiths (3-12) tore through the Hadleigh batting line-up, before Belchamber (2-21) and West (2-15) wrapped up the tail to claim a 38-run victory.

Brentwood showed great resilience and mental toughness to recover from consecutive batting collapses to claim this win, which takes them to a final with old rivals Wanstead.

The seconds suffered a 60-run defeat at home to Ilford in their league fixture.

The visitors chose to bat and put on some early runs before Brentwood seamers Ash Casey and Nishant Mittal dismissed the openers in quick succession.

The next partnership recovered the innings for Ilford as the home side found it hard to control the flow of runs.

13-year old Alex Harvey took his first wicket and a brilliant catch at deep square leg in the middle overs. Brentwood hit back in the final overs with Casey (2-44) and Mittal (2-52) picking up their second wickets.

Brentwood keeper Chris Boon took three catches and a run-out in an otherwise tough day in the field for Brentwood, which saw Ilford reach 256/8 in their 40 overs.

In reply, Richard Walford (26) scored quickly at the start before being trapped LBW, which started a procession of wickets in the middle order as Brentwood slumped to 99/7.

Ian Barrell (22) and Oscar Torrado put on a 51-run partnership before Barrell was bowled.

Torrado reached his maiden half-century, finishing on 50 not out, in a 38-run partnership with Mittal (20*) for the final wicket.

The efforts down the order added some respectability to the Brentwood innings which closed on 196/9 in 40 overs.

The seconds will be hoping for a stronger showing away to local rivals Shenfield in their last league fixture on Saturday.

The thirds picked up a crucial 6-wicket win at home to Wanstead in their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Brentwood were put into the field and managed to restrict the opposition to 178 all out in 39.4 overs. Paul Degg (4-33) led the way with the ball, with Harb Pabla (2-30) and George Bull (2-23) also contributing.

Brentwood reached their target in 34.4 overs thanks to James Welham (62), Jack Payne (33*) and useful runs from Abhishek Banerjee (25) and James Berry (23).

Orsett & Thurrock (6th - 163 pts), Brentwood (7th - 157 pts), Hutton (8th - 155 pts), Hornchurch (9th - 154 pts) are all vying to avoid relegation on the final day which sees Brentwood play Hornchurch, Orsett away to 2nd place Woodford Wells and Hutton away to 5th placed Wanstead.

The fours beat Hornchurch by 10 runs in a tense finish. They put on 194/4 in 40 overs thanks to Shane Surujbally (57), Andrew Maxwell (35), Joe Philpott (32) and 14-year old Josh Knightbridge scoring 47 not out.

Hornchurch fell short thanks to an excellent overall performance by the youngster who took two catches and two stumpings.

Madhusudhan Rao (3-29), Mohammad Rashid (2-33) and Michael Payne (2-25) were the main wicket takers for Brentwood, who finish their league campaign with a visit to division winners South Woodford 3rd XI.

The fives suffered a 129-run defeat at home to Buckhurst Hill's 4th XI, who posted 247/6 in 40 overs. Keshav Vikram took 2-42 with the ball for Brentwood, who reached 118 all out in 30.4 overs thanks to Joseph Paisley (39) and Tom Harvey (41).

They are away to Gidea Park & Romford next weekend for their final fixture in the league.

The sixes lost by 98 runs away to Hutton's 5th XI, who reached 301/3 in 40 overs.

Brentwood made a respectable 203 all out in 36.2 overs, with Will Castleman (58), Paul Roycroft (47) and Diwakar Sahay (35) in the runs.

They welcome Orsett & Thurrock to the De Rougement Ground for their final fixture next Saturday.