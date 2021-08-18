News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mixed fortunes for Brentwood in their latest cricket fixtures

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:37 PM August 18, 2021   
Brentwood cricket club (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Brentwood seconds lost by five wickets at home to league leaders Chelmsford, where they were put into bat after losing the toss. 

Jonathan Walford’s run-a-ball 58 was the stand-out performance with Chris Boon (36) and Jack Payne (32) putting on quick runs in the middle overs to help the home side reach 177-9 in 40 overs.

Brentwood picked up two early wickets but the visitors reached their target in 35.4 overs, with Oscar Torrado taking 2-34.  

They will be hoping to pick up a win away to second-bottom Hornchurch next weekend. 

The thirds lost by 155 runs at home to Harold Wood who posted 268-9 in 40 overs.

Brentwood were dismissed for 113 in 28.3 overs and will be hoping for better fortunes in their next fixture away to Harlow. 

The fours won by five wickets at Harlow who scored 126 all out in 39.5 overs. Michael Payne (4-23) led the way with the ball with Mohammad Rashid, Rhys Furlong and Luke Coleman picking up two wickets each.  

Brentwood reached their target in 36.5 overs thanks to contributions from Chris Boon (30), Josh Knightbridge (24), Roger Mahadeo (22) and Furlong (22*). They are at home to Wickford in the next fixture. 

The fives lost by eight wickets at home to Fives & Heronians after scoring 183-7 in 40 overs thanks to Daniel Ranns (45) and Luke Ranns (43) before the visitors chased their target with ease. 

The sixth team lost by nine wickets at Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower after being held to 94-8 in 40 overs, which the home side chased down in 15.4 overs.

Brentwood are away to Hornchurch in their next league fixture.

