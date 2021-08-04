Rain ends Brentwood's winning run but they progress in T20 Cup

Published: 2:08 PM August 4, 2021

Ash Casey of Brentwood claims the second Harold Wood wicket during Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood were stifled by the inclement weather as they looked to continue their winning run away to Hornchurch.

The visitors were put into bat and declared after reaching 276-4 in 53 overs as captain Aaron West (90) and Christopher Green (108*) did the bulk of the scoring with useful contributions from Ben Sach (35*) and Jack Hebron (28).

Spinners Green and Charlie Griffiths picked up a wicket each before the match was washed out with Hornchurch 39-2 in 19 overs.

Brentwood had better fortunes on Sunday where they picked up two wins in the Vitality Club T20 Cup Area Finals in Ealing.

The semi-final was a six-wicket victory over Swardeston, with Brentwood excellent with the ball, restricting the opposition to 101-8.

Brentwood batted first in the final against Hertford and put on 128-8 as Hebron (53) anchored the innings, with support from James Redwood (28).

After a steady start, Brentwood ran through Hertford’s middle order to get the upper hand, reducing their rivals to 69-6. A late flurry of runs wasn’t enough as Hertford finished 14 runs short on 114-8.

The seconds had to settle for an agonising draw at home to Oakfield Parkonians in a rain-affected match.

They lost key early wickets having been put into bat on a difficult pitch. Richard Walford (21) steadied the ship with Harry Hobson (22), but both were dismissed just before the rain came down with Brentwood at 77-6 in 25 overs.

After the rain delay, they made the most of the remaining seven overs and reached 122-9 thanks to Jatin Patel (25) and Louis Barrell (16).

Parks also lost early wickets in reply with Barrell doing the early damage with two wickets.

Fellow seamer Nishant Mittal (4-30) picked up wickets in the middle overs, along with Ash Casey (2-26) which left Parks batting for a draw.

Barrell (3-30) picked up the ninth wicket, but it wasn’t quite enough for Brentwood to get the win with Parks finishing on 103-9.

The thirds lost by 85 runs at home to Upminster who posted 155-6 in 37 overs with Oscar Torrado taking 4-42 for Brentwood, who were dismissed for 70.

The fourths claimed a 76-run victory at Chingford thirds after reaching 163 all out thanks to Joe Philpott (52) and Andrew Maxwell (48).

Chingford were dismissed for only 87 in 34 overs with Madhusudhan Rao and Michael Payne claiming four wickets each.

The fives lost by 10 wickets away to Walthamstow, who chased down a small target of 55 with ease while the sixes drew at home to Benfleet fives.