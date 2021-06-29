News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brentwood teams battle it out for draws in latest fixtures

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:00 PM June 29, 2021   
Ash Casey in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Es

Ash Casey in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021

Brentwood seconds battled to a draw at Ilford, where they were sent into the field by the hosts on a wicket with big turn.

Ilford dug in after the loss of an early wicket and rebuilt their innings thanks to Kanchana Dassanayake's patient 46.

The Ilford middle order picked up some useful runs, but Brentwood spinner PJ Jaques (5-46) picked a five-wicket haul in the middle overs to curb their scoring.

Seamers Ash Casey (2-52) and Oscar Torrado (2-13) cleaned up the tail with Ilford reaching 204 all out in 49.4 overs.

Brentwood lost early wickets in their reply before Chris Boon (42) steadied the chase.

You may also want to watch:

Harry Hobson (36) and Casey (27) put on quick runs in the middle before both were caught out in the deep.

At 168-8 and needing 37 runs from five overs, the visitors held firm and frustrated the hosts, picking up useful points from a game which could have gone either way.

The thirds picked up a draw at Wanstead where Rod Martin (158*) and Shoab Iqbal (76*) took the hosts to 286-2 declared from 45 overs.

Brentwood reached 154-2 from 39 overs before the game was abandoned due to off-field issues.

The fours were bowled out for only 68 on a rain-affected pitch at home by Hornchurch, which was knocked off easily by the visitors.

The fifths drew at Buckhurst Hill, who chose to bat and reached 257-4 in 39 overs as Sam Kightley (101), Ajay Pala (58) and Deep Chauhan (48) were the main scorers.

Abdullah Haider picked up a wicket and a run out for Brentwood, who reached 126-8 in 46 overs thanks mainly to Frankie Paisley's 34 and resolute batting from the others.

In a week of draws, the sixth team shared the points with Hutton fifths, who posted 207-5 from their 45 overs.

Rob Pritchard was the stand-out bowler for Brentwood taking 2-12 from 10 overs, alongside a catch and they reached 155-7 in 45 overs with Aidan Pritchard (51) top-scoring.

Cricket
Brentwood News

