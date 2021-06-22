Brentwood continue resurgence with Wanstead victory

Published: 5:30 PM June 22, 2021

G Balmford in batting action for Brentwood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood's first team continued their resurgence with a hard-fought league win at Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

Guy Balmford (55) was assisted by Tom Oakley (39) as they recovered the innings before Wanstead pegged them back to 136-6.

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (3-44) dismissed the lower order to restrict the visitors to 185-9.

The Herons chase also suffered from the loss of early wickets, finding themselves 22-3 with Ben Allison doing most of the damage with the ball.

Tom Simmons (83) was supported by Naivedyam Dwivedi (43) as the pair put on 111 for the fourth wicket, before the latter was bowled by Brentwood skipper Aaron West.

T Oakley in batting action for Brentwood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead were still in a strong position at 133-4, needing only 53 more runs to win, but the wicket proved to be a turning point in the match.

Allison dismissed Ellis-Grewal cheaply followed by a run out by Oakley and having looked set to win, Wanstead were struggling at 167-8 with West bowling Robin Das.

Allison then cleaned up the tail to pick up impressive figures of 6-52 which led Brentwood to a 10-run victory.

They also sealed a victory over Belhus in their Dukes Essex League Cup quarter-finals the following day.

Jack Hebron led the way with the bat with a half-century and Richard Horswill's 28 was the next best score as Brentwood scored 168-7.

Brentwood struck early in the hosts' reply and eventually bowled them out for 128, giving sealing a place in the semi-finals with a 40-run victory.

The seconds beat Hornchurch by nine wickets at the Old County Ground, where they chose to field after winning the toss.

Seamers Ash Casey (3-25) and Louis Barrell (2-24) did the early damage as the visitors found runs hard to come by. Spinner Nazir Khan took 3-8, including five maidens, as Hornchurch were all out for 132.

Ben Sach (82*) and Richard Walford (42*) led Brentwood home in comfort.

The thirds also beat Harlow by nine wickets, with the visitors all out for 107 as Paul Degg took four wickets and Grant Smith picked up three. Jack Payne (48*) and Henry Deacon (44*) saw Brentwood home.

The fours lost by 20 runs at Wickford thirds as Mike Spooner's 52 led the hosts to 139 all out, before Josh Sloane (8-41) did the business with the ball.

The fives drew at Upminster as the hosts scored 178, with Ross Taylor (39) their top scorer.

In reply, Frankie Paisley (40) and Keyur Shah (30) led the way as Brentwood held out for a draw while the sixes lost by eight wickets to Hornchurch.