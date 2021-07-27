Brentwood teams enjoy mixed fortunes in tricky conditions

Published: 4:00 PM July 27, 2021

Brentwood seconds weren’t able to continue their positive form as their game at Chingford was cancelled without a ball bowled due to heavy rain in the morning.

They will be hoping for better fortunes next week at home to Oakfield Parkonians.

The thirds drew away to Hutton, where they chose to field first. Hutton reached 234 all out from 50 overs with Paul Degg, Dave Balroop, Cameron Maxwell and James Berry all taking two wickets each.

Luke Baker (48) and Berry (42) were the only notable batters for Brentwood as the tail batted out for a draw, reaching 153-8 in 45 overs.

The fourths beat Chelmsford by five wickets at home, thanks to Michael Payne’s sensational performance with the ball.

Payne claimed excellent figures of 7-28 which saw the visitors finish on just 109 all out in 44 overs. Paul Keaney’s 33 was the top score for Chelmsford.

Keyur Shah’s unbeaten 44, along with Josh Knightbridge’s 22 and Chris Boon’s 31 not out, saw the hosts chase their target in 27 overs.

Shona Keaney and Aditya Kuzhuphilly took two wickets each for the visitors.

The result lifts Brentwood off the bottom of the table, but they’ll need to pick up some points in the next six games to avoid relegation. They are away to bottom club Chingford next.

The fives drew at home with Shenfield, with the visitors posting 236-5 declared in 40.5 overs.

Shenfield openers Zak Patel (105) and Daniel Green (92) did the bulk of the scoring, before Jack Taylor picked up three wickets for Brentwood.

In reply, skipper Daniel Ranns’ half-century went unsupported with Brentwood finding themselves on 98-7 until Max Baker (43*) and Abdullah Haider (35*) lifted the score to 172-7 at the close.

Brentwood will need a big turnaround in fortunes in the final five games to save themselves from the drop and are away to Walthamstow in their next fixture.

The sixes lost by four wickets at Harold Wood, where they posted 253-8 before declaring in the 43rd over.

Kevin Brailey (42), Fraser Forbes (67) and Ian Forbes (35) stood out with the bat for Brentwood.

But Wood reached the target in just 33.4 overs, thanks mainly to Sidath Kulasekara’s 176 off just 100 balls. Anant Sahay and Rob Pritchard picked up two wickets each for Brentwood, who host Benfleet next week.