Brentwood pick up victories in the league and National Cup

Published: 3:30 PM July 14, 2021

G Balmford in batting action for Brentwood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021

Brentwood bounced back with a 52-run win at Belhus in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division fixture.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, Brentwood found themselves 32-8 thanks to Danny Norris (5-41) and Sahan Nanayakkara (3-44).

But Guy Balmford seemed unaffected by the difficult playing conditions and led a revival as they went into lunch at 75-9.

Balmford and Charlie Griffiths put on 107 for the final wicket, with Griffiths getting an unbeaten 45 and Balmford reaching his century before being dismissed.

Belhus started confidently in their chase with Aminul Islam Shihan (44) and Danny Joyce (30) putting on 77 for the first wicket.

They looked to be cruising but Brentwood showed their mettle with Jack Hebron (3-19) and Christopher Green (5-20) making the breakthroughs.

A West of Brentwood is bowled out by E Kalley during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They picked up a much easier win by 10 wickets on Sunday in the National Cup at Cambridge.

Cambridge finished on 180-5 from their 40 overs with Green taking 2-32 and three catches, and Ian Belchamber nabbing 2-27.

Skipper Aaron West (81*) and Balmford (93*) saw Brentwood chase their target without loss.

The seconds got revenge for an early-season loss to Woodford Wells with a nine-wicket win at home.

Matthew Kingham (34) and Ashish Gandhi (35) led the Wells recovery after an early wicket fell.

Brentwood seamer Nishant Mittal made the breakthrough, dismissing both batsmen as they looked to accelerate the scoring.

Spinner Nazir Khan (2-22) picked up a brace either side of another Mittal (3-34) wicket to restrict Wells to 121-6.

Brentwood skipper Douglas Maxwell (50) and opener Ben Sach (52*) saw them home in 24.2 overs.

The thirds drew at home with Wells, after making 132 in 31.2 overs with Jatin Patel (28) and Dave Balroop (25*) the top scorers on a difficult rain-affected wicket.

Wells reached 112-7 in 29 overs as Harb Pabla took 4-38 for Brentwood.

The fours lost by four wickets at Old Southendian & Southchurch, making 167 all out with Ruku Sultan (31), James Bainbridge (24) and Keyur Shah (61) contributing, but the hosts reached their target in 43 overs.

The fifths lost by 75 runs at Ardleigh Green thirds, who posted 155, with Brentwood’s Mohammad Rashid and Luke Ranns taking four wickets each.

Brentwood came up short with the bat with Michael Shirley’s 25 their top score in a team total of 80.

The sixes lost by 31 runs at home to Upminster, who put up 203-7 in 42 overs as Rob Pritchard took 3-47 and Manuel Torrado 2-25.

Ollie Noble (42) and Mark Townsend (49) were in the runs for Brentwood, but it wasn’t enough as they were all out for 172.