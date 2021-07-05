Brentwood suffer set back as they lose to Chelmsford

Published: 6:00 PM July 5, 2021

Charlie Griffiths of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Shahbaz Khan during Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021

Brentwood’s first team lost by 25 runs away to Chelmsford after the visitors won the toss and elected to field on a rain-affected pitch which made batting difficult.

Wickets fell at regular intervals to ensure Chelmsford were restricted to 134 all out in 43.5 overs, captain Jack Sterland top scoring with 28.

Brentwood spinner Charlie Griffiths took 6-43, assisted by Christopher Green’s 3-50.

Charlie Griffiths in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood suffered fsimilar problems in their chase, having to be patient in difficult conditions.

Eddie Ballard (25) held strong while wickets fell and Thomas Moore (25) added some late resistance but it wasn’t enough as Brentwood finished on 109 all out in 45 overs.

They will be looking to bounce back with a win at Belhus next Saturday.

The seconds beat local rivals Shenfield at home by four wickets.

Brentwood won the toss and chose to field, looking to make use of the conditions with the ball.

Seamer Louis Barrell took a good return catch off his own bowling to strike early.

George Ballington (82) led a recovery from 10-2 before being bowled by Nazir Khan, who finished with 2-47.

The visitors dug in and worked their way to 183-6 from 49 overs, with Barrell picking up 3-30.

Brentwood skipper Douglas Maxwell led the chase early on with a useful 44. Richard Horswill masterfully anchored the innings, scoring 55 not out, with Chris Boon (26) contributing useful runs in the middle.

The hosts lost a couple of late wickets chasing the win, but this proved to be the right approach as they achieved their target on the last ball.

They will be hoping for another good performance to avenge an early-season loss against Woodford Wells next week.

The third-team game at Hornchurch was cancelled due to the inclement weather. They play Woodford Wells at home in their next game.

The fourths suffered a home defeat by 77 runs to South Woodford, who posted 286 all out in 43.4 overs.

Brentwood’s Cameron Maxwell (3-80) and Harb Pabla (3-33) were the stand-out bowlers.

In reply, Keyur Shah scored 75 and Maxwell remained 58 not out, but they were 209 all out in 44.2 overs and visit Old Southendian & Southchurch next week.

The fifth eleven lost by five wickets to Gidea Park & Romford after winning the toss and choosing to bat, scoring 170 all out in 45 overs.

Paul Roycroft’s 54 was the highlight of their innings but Gidea Park reached their target in the 35th over thanks to James Griffin’s 58.

Rob Pritchard took 3-66 for Brentwood, who will be hoping for better fortunes next week at Ardleigh Green.