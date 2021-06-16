Brentwood endure mixed fortunes in their latest fixtures

Published: 12:41 PM June 16, 2021

Ian Belchamber in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood took a mixed team to Sandwich Town in Kent for their Conference Cup match on Sunday.

The hosts elected to bat first, with Rory Smith (73) and Tom Chapman the pick of the batters which saw them put on 239-9 in 45 overs.

Spinners Jack Levy, Ian Belchamber and Nazir Khan picked up two wickets each for Brentwood.

In their chase, skipper Aaron West (55) and Levy (57) recovered the innings after some early wickets. Sandwich Town's Alex Smith (4-34) and Matthew Van Poppel (3-26) starred for the hosts as Brentwood finished 42 runs short.

The seconds suffered a last-over defeat in an entertaining game with Chelmsford 2nd XI at Chelmer Park.

Brentwood chose to bat after winning the toss. Jonathan Walford held strong at one end while wickets fell regularly at the other, thanks to tight bowling and excellent fielding from the hosts.

Walford reached 51 before being caught at long on trying to counter-attack as Brentwood were reduced to 102-8.

Nazir Khan (47*) and PJ Jaques (26*) led a strong fightback in the last 15 overs, as they put on 71 at a good rate to help their team finish on 173-8 from 50 overs.

James Liddiard picked up 3-57 for Chelmsford with Stuart Everard and Tom Halsey picking up braces.

Chelmsford lost two early wickets to the Brentwood pace bowlers, with Nishant Mittal and Oscar Torrado striking early on, leaving them 12-2.

Batters made starts but the visitors got themselves back in the game through a brace from off-spinner Jaques which left the match evenly poised with Chelmsford on 62-4.

Rishab Upadhyay, 15, took responsibility for the chase and showed maturity well beyond his years, scoring quickly to take Chelmsford past the 150 mark with five wickets in hand.

Nazir Khan's spell of mystery spin kept the runs down at one end and he was duly rewarded with a wicket.

Mittal struck twice in quick succession in his second spell, both bowled, including Upadhyay for 56, followed by another wicket for Khan to leave Chelmsford on 160-8.

Brentwood sensed an unlikely victory but despite their efforts the hosts were able to complete their chase with three balls to go and two wickets in hand, with a couple of late chances dropping agonisingly in the gaps.

Mittal finished with figures of 3-40, while Khan and Jaques rounded off their day taking two wickets each.

Despite the loss, Brentwood will be hoping that their determination and fight yields a more positive result next week when they host Hornchurch.

The thirds lost by two wickets away to Harold Wood in another last-over finish.

The visitors were put into bat and put on 235-7 in 50 overs but Wood chased their target with four balls to spare.

Brentwoood fourths posted 239-7 from 50 overs against Harlow 4th XI as veteran Madhu Rao (55) was ably assisted by youngsters Josh Knightbridge (46) and Brady Doyle (39).

Matthew Fisk took 3-33 for Harlow who chased the score with six wickets in hand in 38.5 overs. Jack Sykes (66) and Simon Baulcomb (84) put them in a strong position before Matthew Parker (33) and Ronnie Fuller (34) saw them home.

The sixth XI welcomed Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower (AGHAB) to the De Rougement Ground.

The visitors put on 203-5 from 45 overs with Simon Trowse (57) and Lee Rhodes (44) scoring crucial middle-order runs.

Jake Walker took 2-49 for Brentwood and Frankie Paisley's 72 was the stand-out batting effort for the hosts as they reached 172-6 in 42 overs, with the match resulting in a draw.