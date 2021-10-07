News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Brentwood chess star Nina Peart crowned British champion

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:44 AM October 7, 2021   
Nina Pert

Nina Pert - Credit: Brentwood School

Brentwood School Chess sensation Nina Pert was crowned British under-14 girls’ Champion at the two-day British Chess Championships held in Milton Keynes last weekend.

Nina, 13, was joined at the national championships by younger brother Max, having both qualified online over the summer.

Max scored 2.5 out of 5 in the under-12 competition and Nina scored 3.5 out of 5 in the U14s, finishing third overall and taking the U14 girls’ title.

Brentwood School Chess Coach, Robin Slade, said: “Nina and Max both played very well, outperforming their rankings which is especially impressive when you consider they were both playing one year above their age.”

You may also want to watch:

Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crow Metals in Romford

Investigations | Exclusive

Inspectors close scrap metal yard over 'risk to human health'

Charles Thomson

person
Inquest into Upminster lady's death

Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting verdict hangs in the balance

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Gallows Corner upgrade

Transport for London

Gallows Corner upgrade may be 'similar' to existing flyover

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon