Brentwood chess star Nina Peart crowned British champion

Published: 9:44 AM October 7, 2021

Brentwood School Chess sensation Nina Pert was crowned British under-14 girls’ Champion at the two-day British Chess Championships held in Milton Keynes last weekend.

Nina, 13, was joined at the national championships by younger brother Max, having both qualified online over the summer.

Max scored 2.5 out of 5 in the under-12 competition and Nina scored 3.5 out of 5 in the U14s, finishing third overall and taking the U14 girls’ title.

Brentwood School Chess Coach, Robin Slade, said: “Nina and Max both played very well, outperforming their rankings which is especially impressive when you consider they were both playing one year above their age.”