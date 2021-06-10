West hopes Brentwood can build on cup result for Harold Wood 'must-win'

Published: 11:00 AM June 10, 2021

Brentwoods' Jack Levy, pictured bowling against Harold Wood last year, took two key wickets on Sunday. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood captain Aaron West hopes his side can build on an impressive showing last time out, which made amends for an “unacceptable” capitulation the day before.

West's side produced a strong performance in the National Cup last Sunday, beating Brondesbury by 69 runs at home to set up a clash with Potters Bar later this month.

But that result was in stark contrast to their Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division game a day earlier.

Brentwood skittled hosts Hadleigh & Thundersley for 65 at John Burroughs Park, only to fall 24 runs short - with their run chase lasting just 92 balls.

“Saturday was a real low, probably one of the worst feelings I’ve had as a Brentwood player in the 15 years I’ve been there” said West.

“At the halfway stage, we pretty much had the game sewn up and to be bowled out for 41 was pretty embarrassing, to be honest.

“The one good thing was we had the opportunity to put it right straight away the next day.”

On Sunday, West’s decision to bat first after winning the toss paid dividends as Brentwood set a commanding total of 230-5 before bowling out Brondesbury for 162 in the 39th over.

“The National Cup is a competition we really enjoy and the performance was really good,” added West.

“We set it up with the bat and were pretty confident from there that we could defend it.

“The boys bowled well, especially Jack Levy (2-26), who’s just 18 and took two really big wickets to change the game, so it was a really positive day.”

Brentwood are looking to replicate that performance when they host Harold Wood at the Old County Ground in the league this Saturday.

“We’re not in a great position in the league so at the minute every game is a must-win,” West said.

“All I can ask of the boys is to perform like they did on Sunday and try to put a run of wins together to try to get back in contention."

Brentwood then visit Kent club Sandwich in the last 32 of the Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy on Sunday.

West said that competition presents an opportunity to give some younger and second team players an opportunity, so a “mixed team” would travel for the game.