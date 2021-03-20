Ayliffe the latest to join Raiders 100 club

Published: 12:00 PM March 20, 2021

Brandon Ayliffe became the latest player to reach 100 points as a Raider in the Spring Cup last weekend - Credit: John Scott

Brandon Ayliffe became the 54th player to reach a century of points for the senior Raiders in the long history of ice hockey in Romford during last weekend’s Spring Cup action.

The former Romford junior now stands 51st on the all-time scoring list with 47 goals and 57 assists (104 points) and could yet climb higher in the last four matches of the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Here is a look at the other members of the Raiders 100 Club and the 50 players who lie ahead of Ayliffe in the Raiders charts.





54. DAVID OLIVER 101 points (25 goals+86 assists)

Passionate, home-grown defenceman, won Raider of the Year in 2013-14

You may also want to watch:

53. JAKUB KLIMA 102 (48+54)

Czech forward appeared during two of the ‘Lee Valley’ years (2013-15)

52. DELROY CHAMBERS 103 (53+50)

Hard-working British winger played 152 games during formative seasons at Rom Valley Way (1987-92)

51. BRANDON AYLIFFE 104 (47+57)

50. SCOTT McKENZIE 105 (54+51)

Scottish forward averaged point per game over two seasons (2006-7, 2008-9), still playing for Telford Tigers

49. GARY BAYLISS 108 (54+54)

Scored most of his points (97) during inaugural Heineken League Division Two season, played 66 times

48. SHAUN YARDLEY 111 (38+73)

Played 95 times during two and a half seasons (2011-14) as club regrouped in ENL Division One

47. NOEL BURKITT 114 (59+55)

Canadian forward averaged over two points per game in EPL at start of century (2001-3)

46. NICKY IANDOLI 116 (57+59)

Experienced British forward averaged two points per game in four-season spell across British/English League

45. JULIAN SMITH 119 (13+106)

Tough, big defenceman and former captain lifted silverware during six ENL/NIHL seasons, over two spells (2010-13, 2016-19) in gold and blue

44. LEE COWMEADOW 120 (56+64)

Creative Welsh forward enjoyed two productive terms from 2004-6, helping to win EPL Cup

43. JASON BUCKMAN 121 (20+101)

Utilty man barely missed a game during five seasons (2009-14) with club in EPL/ENL, winning league and cup honours in 226 appearances

42. AARON CONNOLLY 122 (67+55)

Current captain now in third season, averaging over a point per game in NIHL

41. TARI SUWARI 124 (50+74)

Cult hero from early years (1988-95), played 336 games as a forward and defenceman, huge net-front presence on powerplay

40. JUUSO VAKKALAINEN 124 (65+59)

Finnish forward led scoring in 2003-4 EPL season, playing 48 games

39. TERRY KURTENBACH 127 (66+61)

Canadian defenceman served as player-coach in 1993-4, playing 65 games and winning Raider of the Year after joining from Nottingham Panthers

38. ANTHONY LEONE 132 (70+62)

Former Romford junior captained side in ENL 2010-12 following years of success at Invicta, playing 110 times before current spell

37. JAKE SYLVESTER 133 (77+56)

Former Chelmsford junior averaging point per game since joining in 2017, playing 134 times before this season

36. CHRIS LEGGATT 136 (53+83)

Talented and experienced British forward played 112 times in three seasons (1990-3) alongside brother Andy

35. GEOFF WILLIAMS 141 (38+103)

Experienced British defenceman spent first five seasons on Raiders blue line (1987-92)

34. BILL RAWLES 146 (77+69)

Home-grown forward with keen eye for goal, averaged two points per game from 1996-9

33. BILLY PHILLIPS 150 (59+91)

Home-grown defenceman with hard shot, played 172 times in five seasons (2008-14) and won Raider of the Year in 2011-12

32. JAMIE RANDALL 151 (57+94)

Dependable utility man barely missed a game in three seasons (2001-4), won Raider of the Year in first of them

31. JJ PITCHLEY 152 (81+71)

Home-grown forward now in seventh season, with more than 250 appearances in gold and blue

30. TYRONE MILLER 156 (29+127)

Hard-hitting British defenceman iced in 13 different seasons (2000-14), making 395 appearances

29. JAAKKO KOMULAINEN 157 (66+91)

Smooth skating, hard-working Finnish forward appeared in three seasons, winning EPL Cup (2002)

28. MARK BUDZ 158 (86+72)

British-Canadian reknowned for his hard shot (the ‘Budzy Bullet’), appeared in two seasons (1990-2)

27. STEVE HEDDINGTON 164 (74+90)

Canadian piled up points in just 32 games after joining late in 1991-2

26. RONNIE EVANS-HARVEY 165 (97+68)

Jet-heeled British forward, ‘Rocket Ronnie’ appeared during five seasons (1992-8) in British and English League

25. MAREK NAHLIK 173 (104+69)

Slovakian forward won Raider of the Year in 2015-16, first of three seasons with club between Lee Valley and Romford

24. BRAD SCOTT 190 (97+93)

Hard-nosed Canadian winger made 63 appearances during 1993-4 season

23. ANDREJ SPORINA 203 (78+105)

Popular Slovakian forward made 131 appearances during seasons 2006-9, died in 2019

22. DAVE BANKOSKE 208 (111+97)

Talented American centre, played 56 times in 1993-4

21. BEN PITCHLEY 219 (59+160)

Home-grown defenceman became club stalwart, icing in 582 games across 15 seasons (1990-2007)

20. ANDY HEINZE 221 (131+90)

Diminutive American forward, a tireless worker who made 78 appearances in 1990-2

19. SHAUN McFADYEN 225 (60+165)

Scottish defenceman played in 259 games in eight seasons across three decades (1989-2002), coached team to EPL Cup in 2002

18. GRANT TAYLOR 231 (99+132)

Hard-hitting, home-grown forward and face-off specialist rose through the ranks to make 504 appearances from 2000-15

17. ROB DOUGLAS 236 (97+139)

Silky Canadian playmaker won Raider of the Year in 2003-4, his second season, played 102 times

16. ANDREW POWER 240 (102+138)

Big Canadian power forward played 96 games from 2004-6, winning EPL Cup and Raider of the Year honours

15. TOM DAVIS 245 (88+157)

Made 362 appearances across nine seasons (2009-18) spent mostly in ENL, former captain

14. JON BECKETT 247 (107+140)

Experienced British forward played in 215 games across eight seasons, from 1995-2004

13. TIMO KAUHANEN 251 (86+165)

Creative Finnish forward, wore gold and blue in five separate seasons (1996-2003), winning ENL title and EPL Cup

12. AJ SMITH 264 (108+156)

Former Romford junior returned in 2010 after years of success at Invicta and won ENL title and Cup honours, playing 188 times in five different seasons

11. FRANKIE HARVEY 277 (120+157)

Another home-grown talent enjoyed breakout year in EPL and three highly productive ENL campaigns, playing 185 times across eight seasons (2008-16)

10. DAVE WHISTLE 277 (125+152)

A hugely productive single season haul for Canadian during 1992-3 British League campaign

9. ANDRIUS KAMINSKAS 285 (147+138)

Lithuanian all-rounder was Raider of the Year in 2006-7 and made 289 appearances across seven different seasons (2004-14), adding 1,705 minutes in penalties

8. MATT TURNER 288 (120+168)

Talented British forward made 319 appearances in seven different seasons between 2007-19, with Raider of the Year honours in 2009-10 EPL campaign

7. KYLE AMYOTTE 344 (170+174)

Pint-sized Canadian poacher played 143 times in four different seasons between 2000-7, winning EPL play-offs and Cup, as well as Raider of the Year award

6. RICH TOMALIN 372 (195+177)

Home-grown forward served as captain, making 423 appearances in 12-season career spanning three decades (1989-2001)

5. MARC CHARTIER 474 (227+247)

Highly talented Canadian playmaker scored for fun in 76 appearances during two of club’s first three seasons in existence, winning Raider of the Year in debut campaign

4. JURAJ HUSKA 504 (272+232)

Slovakian hotshot won Raider of the Year in 2010-11, as well as ENL title and Cup in first spell at club. Yet to score in sixth season in gold and blue

3. ROB STEWART 634 (256+378)

Canadian defenceman, three-time Raider of the Year thrilled crowds from 1990-4, averaged point per page during second spell in his 40s some 12 years later (2006-8), played 296 times

2. GORD JEFFREY 1231 (708+531)

Canadian forward founded club and won title in 1987, secured promotion two years later and led from the front for six seasons, playing 303 times. Two-time Raider of the Year (1988-89/1989-90)

1.DANNY MARSHALL 1586 (614+972)

Home-grown forward appeared in 22 different seasons, from debut in 1993 to 2015, and played 926 games, winning two ENL titles and a cup, two EPL Cups and two Raider of the Year awards (1995-6, 2000-1)



