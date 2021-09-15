Billericay Town eyeing first win as they start FA Cup journey

Published: 11:36 AM September 15, 2021

Billericay Town look to put their miserable start to the National League South season behind them as they turn their attentions to the FA Cup.

The Blues will make the short trip away to face league rivals Braintree Town on Saturday (September 18) in the second qualifying round of the cup competition.

Manager Kevin Watson will be hoping his side can bag a first win of the season to inject some confidence for the league campaign.

“We want to win a game, I know people talk about distractions, but it’s just the next game for us,” Watson said.

“Yes it’s the FA Cup and we want to go as far as we can, we know what Braintree are all about so that’s a bonus, and there is no reason why we can’t go there and progress into the next round.”

Billericay provided a spirited performance at much-fancied Dorking Wanderers last Saturday (September 11).

However, the Blues are still awaiting their first league victory of the season after early goals from James McShane and Nicky Wheeler helped the hosts to a 2-1 success.

Norman Wabo followed up to reduce the arrears after Slav Huk had saved his initial spot-kick.

Meanwhile, young Billericay goalkeeper, Luis Shamshoum produced an excellent performance to ensure his side stayed in the contest – The New Lodge side remain next to bottom.

“We’ve played worse, the first 20 minutes cost us the game. I wanted us to come out a little bit different to the Maidstone away game where I asked the boys to suck it up and keep the shape.

“I wanted us to be aggressive as they play a different game to Maidstone. I wanted us to press high up the pitch and get chances.

“To be honest we had a couple of chances before they scored. Both goals from our point of view were very poor.”

Neighbours Brentwood Town drew 1-1 with Stowmarket Town at the Arena – Tom Richardson scoring early for the hosts.

Richardson headed his side ahead in only the third minute following a George Craddock corner, but Stowmarket had the better chances as the first half progressed with Josh Mayhew and Evan Collard both hitting the Brentwood crossbar.

Mayhew equalised in the 41st minute, heading in from close range after a Chris Casement free kick had been blocked.

Brentwood have a long break now as they do not return to action until Tuesday, September 28 when they travel away to Canvey Island in the Isthmian North.