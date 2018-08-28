Ice hockey: Bracknell Hornets 3 Raiders 4

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott) Archant

Raiders netted three power play goals on their way to National League Division Two victory over the Hornets on Saturday.

The game was barely four minutes old when Callum Burnett gave the visitors the lead during their first man advantage of the night, with Adam Bicknell serving a hooking penalty.

But the hosts were back on terms just over a minute later as Jakub Fojtik beat Brad Windebank at the other end of the ice.

The scoreline remained unchanged until late in the second period when Ewan Hill restored the Raiders lead with another power play goal, after William Stead was given a minor penalty for goalie interference and Bicknell and Burnett served roughinng minors.

But Bracknell levelled matters once again early in the final period through Danny Hughes, before a holding the stick call against Fojtik gave Hill the chance to make it 3-2 with another special team goal.

Raiders captain Sam Roberts gave his side some breathing space when making it 4-2 in the 52nd minute, but the Hornets hit back with a power play goal of their own from Jack Tarczycki after Samuel Austin was binned for clipping.

Raiders also saw Tommy Huggett, Roberts and Burnett given minor penalties inside the final two minutes of the match, but they held on for a fine win, with Windebank making 38 saves.

Scorers, Hornets: Jack Tarczycki 1+1, Daniel Hughes 1, Jakub Fojtik 1, Daniel Claytoon 0+1, Steven Fisher 0+1.

Raiders: Ewan Hill 2, Callum Burnett 1+1, Sam Roberts 1, George Gell 0+2, Matt Brown 0+1, Tommy Huggett 0+1, Thomas Baptist 0+1, Daniel Hitchings 0+1.

Shots faced: James Richardson (B, 57.52) 13-9-8=30-4 Empty net (2.08) 0-0; Brad Windebank (R) 8-17-16=41-3.