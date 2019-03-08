National League: Bracknell Bees 5 Raiders 4

Everyone Active Raiders fell to a narrow 5-4 defeat in a pre-season encounter with Bracknell Bees.

The hosts scored just nine seconds in as Josh Martin slotted his effort beyond youngster Brad Windebank after a quick play from the opening face-off with assists from Roman Malinik and Ryan Webb.

Windebank shortly after had to be replaced by Michael Gray due to injury following a save.

The Bees made it 2-0 in the third minute of play as Josh Smith netted a powerplay goal after passes between Edward Knaggs and Vanya Antonov after Dan Scott was sent to the box for roughing.

Blahoslav Novak clawed one the back in the 16th minute for an unassisted goal.

Early in the second period Louis Colvin was picked out by Will Stead for a third goal.

Captain Aaron Connolly hit back as he found the target after a pass from import Lukas Sladkovsky after a pass from defenceman Callum Wells in the 27th minute before Novak netted his second of the match two minutes later to level the score.

Bees restored their lead in the 35th minute as Edward Knaggs and Stuart Mogg linked up to find winger Smith who fired home for his second of the match before Antonov made it 5-3 with less than eight minutes left to play.

Raiders did try to pull it back and managed one thanks to Jake Sylvester with assists going to Sladkovsky and Connolly.

Bracknell Bees: Josh Smith 2+0, Vanya Antonov 1+1, Edwards Knaggs 0+2, Josh Martin 1+0, Louis Colvin 1+0, Aidan Doughty 0+1, Ryan Webb 0+1, Will Stead 0+1, Zack Milton 0+1, Roman Malinik 0+1, Stuart Mogg 0+1.

Raiders: Blahoslav Novak 2+0, Lukas Sladkovsky 0+2, Aaron Connolly 1+1, Jake Sylvester 1+0, Callum Wells 0+1.