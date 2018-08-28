Ice hockey: Bracknell Bees 4 Raiders 2

Raiders were made to pay the penalty after conceding three power play goals in their loss to Bracknell on Sunday night.

Having seen their eight-game winning run in the National League ended by Peterborough a week earlier, they travelled to Berkshire with only Ollie Baldock missing and youngsters Brandon Webster, Tommy Huggett and Callum Burnett called up.

But Bees were handed the first power play of the night when Jake Sylvester was called for hooking, with Raiders surviving the shorthanded spell.

Callum Wells departed on a hooking call of his own soon after, though, and the hosts opened the scoring through Shaun Thompson.

Raiders were unable to capitalise on a man advantage of their own when Tyler Vankleef was binned for tripping and the visitors were outshot 11-3 in the opening period.

A roughing call against Julian Smith early in the middle session handed Bracknell a chance to double their advantage just 19 seconds later on the power play, with Aidan Doughty netting.

But both sides then wasted further chances, after Brendan Baird and Sylvester fell foul of referee Stephen Matthews to earn cross-checking and slashing penalties.

Bees killed off a holding call against Joshuan Martin and went 3-0 up late in the period through Roman Malinik.

But James Galazzi was called for slashing in the final minute to hand Raiders a much-needed power play chance to try and get themselves back into the match.

They could not make it count and lost Dan Scott to a slashing penalty of his own with 10 minutes remaining.

But Raiders broke the shutout hopes of Dean Skinns in the 52nd minute when Liam Chong skated in to score an unassisted goal with a backhand finish.

And they made it a one-goal game with just under seven minutes remaining when Scott and Matt Turner combined to set up Juraj Huska for number two.

Bees protected their now slender advantage in the next few minutes and Raiders lost Smith to a roughing penalty with 65 seconds left on the clock.

And after removing Michael Gray for an extra skater, Raiders conceded a fourth goal as Thompson found Josh Smith to score into the empty net.

Scorers, Bees: Shaun Thompson 1+1, Aidan Doughty 1, Roman Malinik* 1, Josh Smith 1, Ed Knaggs 0+1, Stuart Mogg 0+1, Ivan Antonov 0+1.

Raiders: Liam Chong 1, Juraj Huska* 1, Matt Turner 0+1, Dan Scott 0+1.