Ice Hockey: Bracknell 8 Raiders 4

Young Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders fell to a fifth straight defeat in National League Division One South on Saturday.

And they also saw talented young forward Ewan Hill taken to hospital after suffering an injury during the game against the Hornets.

The hosts took the lead with just over five minutes gone through Steven Osman, but lost Carl Graham to a match penalty for a late hit soon after and short-staffed Raiders - who travelled with only 12 skaters and two goalies - were back on terms soon after as Jan Marcilis netted on a power play.

A slashing penalty against Vilius Krakauskas gave Hornets thhe chance to restore their lead on a power play through David Millner in the 26th minute and veteran Matt Foord added a third less than two minutes later.

Connor Hutchison claimed Bracknell's next goal, but Marcilis replied just 30 seconds later to make it 4-2.

Sam Austin and Ben Ealey-Newman received double minor penalties for fighting at the same time as the goal and Raiders then fell further behind as Tamas Elias struck twice in eight seconds.

Captain Sam Roberts hit back late in the middle session but Bailey Hind-Pitcher made it 7-3 after five minutes of the final period.

Donald Campbell replied for the visitors, but an interference penalty against Callum Burnett gave Bracknell the chance to add their eighth and final goal on the power play through Millner.

Raiders return to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday to host Slough Jets (5.15pm).

And a message on the club's Twitter page said: "Update on Ewan Hill. After cutting off most of his hockey kit in the hospital, the X-rays came back with no breaks or fractures, just some bruising, so was allowed to come back to ROmford in the early hours of this morning."

Bracknell: Tamas Elias 2+1, David Millner 2+1, Steven Osman 1+2, Connor Hutchison 1+1, Bailey Hind-Pitcher 1+1, Matt Foord 1, Ben Ealey-Newman 0+2, Chris Cooke 0+1, Ryan Apsley 0+1.

Raiders: Jan Marcilis 2, Donald Campbell 1, Sam Roberts 1, Matt Brown 0+1, George Gell 0+1, Vilius Krakauskas 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Bracknell 35 Raiders 16.

Shots on goal: Matthew Croyle (B) 9-19-9=37-4, Thomas Adams (R) 15-9-6=30-8.