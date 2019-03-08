Search

Advanced search

Ice Hockey: Bracknell 8 Raiders 4

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 November 2019

Young Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic Nikki Day)

Young Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders fell to a fifth straight defeat in National League Division One South on Saturday.

And they also saw talented young forward Ewan Hill taken to hospital after suffering an injury during the game against the Hornets.

The hosts took the lead with just over five minutes gone through Steven Osman, but lost Carl Graham to a match penalty for a late hit soon after and short-staffed Raiders - who travelled with only 12 skaters and two goalies - were back on terms soon after as Jan Marcilis netted on a power play.

A slashing penalty against Vilius Krakauskas gave Hornets thhe chance to restore their lead on a power play through David Millner in the 26th minute and veteran Matt Foord added a third less than two minutes later.

Connor Hutchison claimed Bracknell's next goal, but Marcilis replied just 30 seconds later to make it 4-2.

Sam Austin and Ben Ealey-Newman received double minor penalties for fighting at the same time as the goal and Raiders then fell further behind as Tamas Elias struck twice in eight seconds.

You may also want to watch:

Captain Sam Roberts hit back late in the middle session but Bailey Hind-Pitcher made it 7-3 after five minutes of the final period.

Donald Campbell replied for the visitors, but an interference penalty against Callum Burnett gave Bracknell the chance to add their eighth and final goal on the power play through Millner.

Raiders return to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday to host Slough Jets (5.15pm).

And a message on the club's Twitter page said: "Update on Ewan Hill. After cutting off most of his hockey kit in the hospital, the X-rays came back with no breaks or fractures, just some bruising, so was allowed to come back to ROmford in the early hours of this morning."

Bracknell: Tamas Elias 2+1, David Millner 2+1, Steven Osman 1+2, Connor Hutchison 1+1, Bailey Hind-Pitcher 1+1, Matt Foord 1, Ben Ealey-Newman 0+2, Chris Cooke 0+1, Ryan Apsley 0+1.

Raiders: Jan Marcilis 2, Donald Campbell 1, Sam Roberts 1, Matt Brown 0+1, George Gell 0+1, Vilius Krakauskas 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Bracknell 35 Raiders 16.

Shots on goal: Matthew Croyle (B) 9-19-9=37-4, Thomas Adams (R) 15-9-6=30-8.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare starts ‘everything must go’ closing down sale

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: ‘Out of control’ youths found guilty of murdering Dagenham teenager in Harold Hill

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie from Collier Row has been found guilty of murdering Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Romford Mothercare starts ‘everything must go’ closing down sale

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: ‘Out of control’ youths found guilty of murdering Dagenham teenager in Harold Hill

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie from Collier Row has been found guilty of murdering Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Bracknell 8 Raiders 4

Young Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic Nikki Day)

Isthmian League: Heybridge 5 Romford 1

Romford manager Paul Martin looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

England Women 1 Germany Women 2

England's Ellen White looks on at Wembley (pic John Walton/PA)

Ice Hockey: Raiders 3 Sheffield 5

Raiders defenceman Sean Barry (pic John Scott)

West Ham slump to new low with crushing defeat at Burnley

West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto (centre) scores an own goal during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists