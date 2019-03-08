Search

National League: Bracknell 8 Raiders 2

PUBLISHED: 09:30 29 September 2019

Callum Burnett (pic John Scott)

Archant

Shortstaffed Romford Junior Raiders fell to a heavy defeat at Bracknell in National League Division One on Saturday.

Travelling with only 13 skaters and one goalie, they fell behind with barely a minute played as Joshua Ealey-Newman beat Jacob Stoodley.

But an interference penalty against Carl Graham gave Raiders a power play chance and Callum Burnett converted from Ross Cowan's pass to level.

Hornets regained the lead midway through the first period as Steven Osman found the net and it was 3-1 just 17 seconds later as Michael Stratford found the target.

Raiders, outshot 19-8 in the opening session, fell further behind early in the middle period as Osman claimed his second goal of the night.

And it was 5-1 when Ealey-Newman also completed a brace, before the home side were penalised for having too many men on the ice.

Joe Allen converted a second power play goal for Raiders, assisted by Vilius Krakauskas and Stevie Dunnage, but Bracknell hit back while Burnett and Gianmarco Pascale were serving interference and tripping penalties to score their sixth goal through Stratford.

The gloves came off early in the final period as George Gell tussled with Ben Ealey-Newman, who earned an extra penalty to give Raiders another power play chance.

But Ben Pitchley's side could not make it count and conceded twice more in the last three minutes, as Stratford completed his hat-trick and Joshua Ealey-Newman did the same with a shorthanded goal with only five seconds left on the clock.

Raiders return to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday to play host to Streatham.

Bracknell: Stratford 3+1, J Ealey-Newman 3, Osman 2+3, Burr 0+2, Hind-Pitcher 0+1, Graham 0+1. Raiders: Joe Allen 1, Callum Burnett 1, Stevie Dunnage 0+1, Ross Cowan 0+1, Vilius Krakauskas* 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Bracknell 18 Raiders 10.

Shots on goal: Tom Annetts (B) 8-19-14=41-2, Jacob Stoodley (R) 19-21-14=54-8.

