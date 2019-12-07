Ice Hockey: Bracknell 11 Raiders 4

Everyone Active Raiders ended up well beaten in Bracknell in their National League contest in Berkshire on Saturday.

Greg Blais started between the pipes once again in the absence of injured Michael Gray, but was replaced by Tom Adams for his debut in the middle period.

And the youngster had a baptism of fire as the Bees skated off with the points.

Raiders went on the power play with less than a minute played as Brendan Baird was binned for delay of game.

But they could not make it count, as Olegs Lascenko fired wide from Erik Piatak's pass, and then fell behind as James Galazzi beat Blais.

Luke Jackson doubled the home side's lead just 21 seconds later with a long range effort but Raiders rallied, as Aaron Connolly and Blaho Novak forced Adam Goss into action.

A slashing penalty against Lukas Sladkovsky handed Bees a power play chance, with Josh Martin seeing a hard shot held by Blais and Roman Malinik having an effort blocked.

And a bench minor penalty against Bracknell, for having too many men on the ice, gave Raiders another advantage, with Sean Barry having a blue line shot covered by Goss.

The visitors halved the deficit as Novak netted, assisted by Sladkovsky and Connolly, and a slashing call against Baird presented them with another power play.

Lascenko's shot was deflected and Dan Scott's effort was stopped by Goss, before Zack Milton and Sladkovsky were handed holding and tripping penalties in the final minute of the period.

Adams took over in goal from Blais after the restart, with Sladkovsky binned for interference inside 90 seconds.

Aidan Doughty made it 3-1 on the power play, tipping Malinik's shot past Adams, but Raiders hit back on a man advantage of their own after Smith was binned for high sticks as Jake Sylvester struck.

Bees went 4-2 up just over a minute later through new import signing Dominik Gabaj, but Raiders replied 37 seconds after as Connolly converted from Sladkovsky's assist.

Debutant Caly Robertson put the hosts 5-3 ahead in the 28th minute, though, and he struck again four minutes later.

Piatak, Sylvester and Mason Webster all had attempts at goal for Raiders before the break, while Ryan Webb fired wide for Bees and Adams denied Malinik.

And Goss kept out Novak's hard, low shot early in the final period, before Adams kicked out an attempt by Edward Knaggs and saw Gabaj fire over on a shorthanded breakaway, following a holding penalty to Galazzi.

Piatak shot wide before the penalty expired and Raiders went back on the power play when Webb was called for tripping.

But Gabaj had the only chance of note for the shorthanded Bees, before the home side returned to full strength and Goss blocked JJ Pitchley's shot.

Barry had a long shot blocked and Webster's right-wing cross could not find a teammte, before Bees struck twice in the space of 20 seconds through Gabaj and Josh Ealey-Newman to end any faint hopes for Raiders.

Raiders replied through Ayliffe, but Bracknell went 9-4 up just 13 seconds later as Milton beat Adams.

And despite losing Smith to a slashing penalty, the home side saw Gabaj take them into double figures with a shorthanded goal and add one more in the final minute through Josh Martin.