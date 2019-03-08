Search

Wildheart claims first pro title with win over Benyoub

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 March 2019

Lucy Wildheart celebrates her win

Lucy Wildheart celebrates her win

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart beat French rival Anissa Benyoub on Sunday to claim the IBO inter-continental lightweight title.

The Swede took on Benyoub in a 10-round contest on a Siesta Boxing show at the Bracknell Leisure Centre.

The fight started brightly as both boxers looked to dominate early on, with Wildheart throwing in bunches, while Benyoub tried to counter with big overhand rights.

The rivals were well matched for the first three rounds, but it was from the fourth onwards when Wildheart began to stamp her authority.

The 26-year-old produced great jabs followed by hooks to Benyoub’s body, which seemed to work well.

Benyoub, though, was still able to get one or two blows of her own in to keep Wildheart on her toes.

Wildheart was able to take words of advice from her coach onboard to nullify this threat, but the bout still remained an exciting one for those in attendance.

Though her French opponent impressed in the eighth, Wildheart responded in fine form to dominate both the ninth and 10th rounds.

Despite the Swede’s clear control of the bout, French referee Sylvan Colombel awarded the fight to Benyoub.

Thankfully, the other two referees both gave the fight to Wildheart to hand the Hornchurch resident the win by split decision.

The success meant Wildheart had claimed her first title since turning professional in May 2017, taking her record to five wins from five bouts in the process.

The 26-year-old will now look to build on that success in the coming months as she looks to progress to towards further shots at titles in her career.

