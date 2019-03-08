Search

Boxing: Lucy looking forward to world title shot

PUBLISHED: 17:13 07 June 2019

Colin Lynes with Lucy Wildheart

Colin Lynes with Lucy Wildheart

Archant

Hornchurch-based boxer Lucy Wildheart is preparing for a world title shot in France next weekend, writes Lee Power.

Swedish import Wildheart, who is trained by Colin Lynes, has a 5-0 record and will meet Estelle Mossely for the IBO lightweight title in Cherbourg on June 14.

And Lynes, the former Hornchurch & Elm Park amateur who won the IBO world, British and European titles during his own career, is well aware of the test his 26-year-old fighter, the IBO inter-continental champion, will face.

He said: "It's a massive test and it's all happened very quick, but if you're of a decent calibre, after five or six fights you're up there.

"The gap is quite big between prospect and elite, but Lucy is a monster in training and will be up in Manchester to spar with Chantelle Cameron, who vacated the belt in favour of a WBC final eliminator.

"Mossely is 4-0 as a professional, won gold at the Rio Olympics and world championships and has beaten Katie Taylor."

*Romford's Tony Conquest is set to battle it out with seven other highly-ranked cruiserweights from around the UK at the Ultimate Boxxer IV event next month.

Former Commonwealth, WBO International and Southern Area champion Conquest has a record of 18-3-6 and is hoping to relaunch his career in Manchester on July 19.

Mikael Lawal (9-0-0) of west London is among the other hopefuls looking for success in the 3x3-minute round format, with tickets on sale at ultimateboxxer.com/tickets.

