Boxing: Hornchurch-based Lucy looking for title success

Lucy Wildheart trains with Colin Lynes Archant

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart will fight for the vacant IBO Inter-continental lightweight title later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wildheart, trained and promoted by Colin Lynes, will compete at the Bracknell Leisure Centre on March 17 and has been training hard and sparring with current England and Great Britain internationals.

Lynes said: “Lucy has has adapted so well to her new adopted home of Hornchurch and is quickly becoming a local star.

“Of course it helps having me as a manager and trainer, having reached the heights I did in my career and ionically it is the same title that got me on the trail to becoming a multi-title holder.

“Lucy has been working lots for the local community too, helping me coach our local kids, and we both put on a presentation for the National Fostering Agency, which went down a storm.”

Wildheart is sponsored by Rich Demolition, Osteria Due Amici and Lighthouse and you can see her preparation work at https://youtu.be/mIjZ-7DxpzY.